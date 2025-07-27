Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan’s Hokkaido Endures Blistering Heatwave

2025-07-27 08:27:01
(MENAFN) Temperatures soared across Hokkaido on Thursday, setting unprecedented highs in Japan’s northernmost region, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The sweltering conditions were driven by a warm air mass associated with a Pacific high-pressure system, which continues to dominate much of the country. As a result, heatstroke alerts were issued across multiple areas in Hokkaido, including Abashiri, Kitami, Mombetsu, Kushiro, Nemuro, and Tokachi, the JMA reported.

Kitami experienced its highest temperature on record, hitting 39.0 degrees Celsius at 2:31 p.m. local time. Several other cities also reached historic peaks: Tsubetsu recorded 38.4°C, Bihoro 38.3°C, and Otofuke 38.2°C — all breaking previous all-time highs.

Additionally, Obihiro and Ashoro both saw temperatures climb to 38.2°C, setting new records for the month of July.

The extreme heat extended beyond Hokkaido. In western Japan, Fukuchiyama in Kyoto Prefecture and Date in Fukushima Prefecture each reached a scorching 39.3 degrees Celsius, the JMA confirmed.

Authorities urged the public to remain indoors in air-conditioned environments when possible, stay hydrated with water and salt, and take frequent breaks when engaging in outdoor activities.

