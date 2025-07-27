President Mahama Unveils Road Master Plan To Transform Oti Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, July 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the Oti Region will receive its fair share of resources from the national budget to develop critical infrastructure, including roads, education and health.

Describing this as a top national priority, President Mahama mentioned in his address at a Thank You Tour durbar in Dambai, Oti Region, that these strategic investments are essential for unlocking the full economic potential of the Volta Basin and for Ghana's overall progress.

The President made these pronouncements while addressing a vibrant durbar of Chiefs and people at the Dambai College of Education, marking the last stop of his 'Thank You Tour' across all 16 regions of Ghana.

He assured residents that the vital Eastern Corridor Road, a cornerstone of national transportation, would be fully completed during his tenure. President Mahama recognised that the Oti Region plays a pivotal role as a key transit zone for goods and food between the North and South.

He also announced that the completion of the Nkwanta-Kpassa-Oti Damanko stretch of the Eastern Corridor is fully secured, with contracts already signed and contractors mobilised to the site for immediate commencement.

This commitment was met with enthusiastic cheers from the appreciative audience. Beyond this, the President detailed an extensive list of other critical road projects earmarked for rapid execution. These include:

* Upgrading of Okadjakrom-Kwamekrom Road

* Upgrading of Apotoase-Atonko Road

* Upgrading of Kpassa-Tijansi Road

* Upgrading of Nkwanta-Oti Damanko Road

* Rehabilitation of Hohoe-Jasikan Road

* Rehabilitation of Hohoe-Baika-Jasikan Road

* Construction of Nkwanta-Dambai Road

A significant highlight of his address was his assurance to construct a bridge over the River Oti. President Mahama confirmed that funding for the project has been secured in the mid-year budget, pledging its commencement within the year.

“I will personally return to cut the sod for this bridge, marking the start of a new chapter for connectivity,” he declared.

President Mahama also revealed that technical costing and procurement processes are underway for additional road projects across the Kete-Krachi, Krachi Nchumuru, and Guan Districts.

