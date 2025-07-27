5 Standout Liverpool Performers Who Lit Up Arne Slot's Preseason Clash Against AC Milan

A midfield reshuffle, a wondergoal, and a fearless teen - Slot's Liverpool is taking shape fast.

He wasn't just good but was also untouchable. Florian Wirtz glided through Milan's press like it wasn't there, stitching passes across the pitch, weaving through defenders with balance and flair, and giving Liverpool fans flashbacks to a young Philippe Coutinho. You could see why Liverpool broke the bank for him.

The composure in tight spaces, and spatial awareness at just 22? Different class. Wirtz handled the tempo, and it was hard to look away whenever the ball touched his boots.

Many thought Wirtz's arrival would push Szoboszlai to the periphery. Instead, he shifted deeper and dominated. From a slightly withdrawn midfield role, the Hungarian belted a stunning goal into the top corner, but it was his relentless work off the ball that made Slot take note.

Energy, control, maturity, he was everywhere. Szoboszlai made a strong case to start the season opener, especially with Gravenberch suspended. He's not losing his spot any time soon.

While most of the second-half XI took time to settle, Cody Gakpo didn't wait around. His late header was all about timing and control, rising perfectly to meet the ball and guiding it past the keeper with conviction.

Gakpo's link-up play and positional awareness made him stand out. With the new season looming, he looks hungry, and ready to stake a claim for a regular spot.

Born in 2008, you'd expect Rio Ngumoha to play cautiously against a club like AC Milan. Not a chance. He dribbled, accelerated, and moved past defenders with full of confidence and fearlessness.

There's rawness in his game, but also flashes of something special. He didn't look phased. He didn't play safe. And he definitely left a lasting impression on Slot and fans alike.

Gravenberch slotted into multiple roles and made each one look impressive. Whether operating at center-back or moving higher up the pitch, his control in possession was smooth. He even rattled the bar with a cracking long-range effort.

Though he'll miss the Bournemouth opener due to suspension, this display was a reminder that when fit, Gravenberch is a valuable puzzle piece in Slot's midfield plans.