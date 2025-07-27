403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Immigration Is Killing Europe
(MENAFN) During a recent trip to Scotland, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his language on immigration, declaring that it is “killing” Europe.
He urged European leaders to take swift measures, cautioning that a failure to act could lead to a complete loss of control over their nations.
His remarks come as the region continues to wrestle with a long-standing migration crisis that has persisted for over ten years.
Since 2015, the European Union has experienced a significant influx of migrants, primarily driven by turmoil in the Middle East and Africa, and more recently, by the conflict in Ukraine.
EU Commission data reveals that there were 385,445 unauthorized border entries in 2023 — marking an 18% rise from the previous year.
“You’re allowing it to happen to your countries, and you’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe,” Trump declared.
These comments were made during a five-day stay in Scotland, where he focused on promoting his personal business interests, including several golf properties.
The president went on to stress the urgency of the situation, repeating, “Immigration is killing Europe,” and calling on authorities to act without delay.
“You better get your act together, or you’re not going to have Europe anymore,” he warned.
In addition to criticizing Europe’s handling of the issue, Trump pointed to his own administration’s strict approach to immigration in the United States.
He proudly mentioned reinforced measures along the U.S.-Mexico border. “As you know, last month we had nobody entering our country. We removed a lot of bad people who got in,” he stated.
He urged European leaders to take swift measures, cautioning that a failure to act could lead to a complete loss of control over their nations.
His remarks come as the region continues to wrestle with a long-standing migration crisis that has persisted for over ten years.
Since 2015, the European Union has experienced a significant influx of migrants, primarily driven by turmoil in the Middle East and Africa, and more recently, by the conflict in Ukraine.
EU Commission data reveals that there were 385,445 unauthorized border entries in 2023 — marking an 18% rise from the previous year.
“You’re allowing it to happen to your countries, and you’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe,” Trump declared.
These comments were made during a five-day stay in Scotland, where he focused on promoting his personal business interests, including several golf properties.
The president went on to stress the urgency of the situation, repeating, “Immigration is killing Europe,” and calling on authorities to act without delay.
“You better get your act together, or you’re not going to have Europe anymore,” he warned.
In addition to criticizing Europe’s handling of the issue, Trump pointed to his own administration’s strict approach to immigration in the United States.
He proudly mentioned reinforced measures along the U.S.-Mexico border. “As you know, last month we had nobody entering our country. We removed a lot of bad people who got in,” he stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment