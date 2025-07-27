403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Collaborates with Jordan to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Britain is collaborating with Jordan to deliver critical humanitarian aid by air into Gaza, as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces increasing demands to officially recognize the Palestinian state.
According to the media, a British military team specializing in planning and logistics has been dispatched to support Jordan’s efforts with aid airdrops into the blockaded Gaza Strip.
This initiative comes after Israel approved foreign countries to conduct airdrops, responding to mounting international alarm over what is described as a second year of genocide in Gaza.
“News that Israel will allow countries to airdrop aid into Gaza has come far too late – but we will do everything we can to get aid in via this route,” Starmer told media.
In addition, Starmer emphasized that the UK is “urgently accelerating efforts” to bring children from Gaza requiring urgent medical care to Britain for treatment.
This development occurs alongside growing calls for London to recognize Palestine formally. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France plans to recognize Palestinian statehood within months.
A letter signed by 220 lawmakers across nine political parties—including more than half from Starmer’s Labour Party—pressured the UK government to take official steps toward recognition.
The global momentum for Palestinian recognition has intensified over the last year. While 81 countries recognized Palestine in 1988, additional nations followed in subsequent years. South Africa acknowledged Palestine in 1995, Brazil in 2010, Chile in 2011, and Thailand in 2012.
Most recently, Spain and Ireland declared recognition in 2024, with Mexico joining in 2025, and France expected to do the same imminently.
Despite international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has maintained a relentless and brutal campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of more than 59,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, while devastating the territory and triggering widespread food shortages.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military operations in the enclave.
According to the media, a British military team specializing in planning and logistics has been dispatched to support Jordan’s efforts with aid airdrops into the blockaded Gaza Strip.
This initiative comes after Israel approved foreign countries to conduct airdrops, responding to mounting international alarm over what is described as a second year of genocide in Gaza.
“News that Israel will allow countries to airdrop aid into Gaza has come far too late – but we will do everything we can to get aid in via this route,” Starmer told media.
In addition, Starmer emphasized that the UK is “urgently accelerating efforts” to bring children from Gaza requiring urgent medical care to Britain for treatment.
This development occurs alongside growing calls for London to recognize Palestine formally. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France plans to recognize Palestinian statehood within months.
A letter signed by 220 lawmakers across nine political parties—including more than half from Starmer’s Labour Party—pressured the UK government to take official steps toward recognition.
The global momentum for Palestinian recognition has intensified over the last year. While 81 countries recognized Palestine in 1988, additional nations followed in subsequent years. South Africa acknowledged Palestine in 1995, Brazil in 2010, Chile in 2011, and Thailand in 2012.
Most recently, Spain and Ireland declared recognition in 2024, with Mexico joining in 2025, and France expected to do the same imminently.
Despite international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has maintained a relentless and brutal campaign in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The offensive has resulted in the deaths of more than 59,600 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, while devastating the territory and triggering widespread food shortages.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military operations in the enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment