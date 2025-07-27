Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Cms Pay Tributes To Abdul Kalam
The Governor said Kalam was a visionary leader, an eminent scientist, and a true people's president.
Kalam's unparalleled contributions to science, education, and national development will always be remembered. His life and work continue to serve as a guiding light for the progress of the nation, the Governor said.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Kalam on his death anniversary. The Chief Minister called Kalam a visionary who guided the nation's nuclear and scientific fields as a scientist and the people's President.
"Let us remember the services of that great humanitarian," Chief Minister Naidu said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.
On the occasion of the death anniversary of Kalam, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes to the leader.
He recalled that Kalam, who stood as a symbol of knowledge and a guide for students and young people, dedicated his entire life to serving the nation.
Recalling Kalam's ideals, the Chief Minister expressed his hope that everyone would move forward with inspiration by following his values and thoughts.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay recalled the services of Dr Kalam for the nation.
In his post on 'X', he stated that dreaming and strive to make those dreams a reality was the late leader's guiding call.
"A sage who believed the nation comes first, dedicating a lifetime to serving the country. A visionary who elevated India to great heights in the field of nuclear science.. A genius who made unparalleled contributions to India's space sector as the 'Missile Man'. A noble soul who lived and died for the nation, not for positions or power," said the MoS.
"Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary, an inspiring visionary, exceptional scientist and true patriot. His steadfast commitment to the nation and his timeless words continue to inspire India's youth to work towards a stronger, developed nation," posted former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and president of YSR Congress Party, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to Kalam.
Kalam was a remarkable intellectual of whom the Indian nation is proud.
He earned fame as the 'Missile Man of India'.
His contributions to the nation as a scientist are unparalleled. With his unique personality and speeches, he inspired millions. Let us all strive to fulfil his aspirations, Lokesh said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment