UAE To Immediately Resume Gaza Aid Airdrops, Says Foreign Minister

The UAE will immediately resume airdrop operations to Gaza as part of its ongoing humanitarian mission, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed.

In a statement posted on Saturday (July 26), the minister said the humanitarian situation in Gaza has reached a critical and unprecedented level, underscoring the urgent need for sustained international aid efforts.

“The United Arab Emirates remains at the forefront of efforts to deliver life-saving assistance to the Palestinian people,” he wrote.“We will ensure essential aid reaches those most in need, whether through land, air or sea.”

Check out his full statement below:

Reiterating the country's long-standing humanitarian stance, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed:“Our commitment to alleviating suffering and providing support is resolute and unwavering.”

His remarks come as reports emerge that Israel will allow foreign countries to begin parachuting aid into Gaz starting Friday, according to Israeli army radio, which cited a military official.

The Gaza health ministry says more than 100 people have died from starvation in the Palestinian enclave since Israel cut off supplies to the territory in March.

Israel, which has been at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza since October 2023, lifted that blockade in May but has restrictions in place that it says are needed to prevent aid from being diverted to militant groups.

In the first two weeks of July, the UN children's agency UNICEF treated 5,000 children facing acute malnutrition in Gaza.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday Gaza was suffering man-made mass starvation caused by a blockade on aid into the enclave.

(With inputs from Reuters)