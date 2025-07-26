403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordanian King Discusses With US Pres. War In Gaza, Situation In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 26 (KUNA) - Jordanian King Abdullah II discussed, via phone on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump the war in Gaza and recent developments in Syria.
According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah reiterated the need to exert all efforts to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip, in order to alleviate the alarming and tragic situation.
The King commended the efforts of the US and President Trump to de-escalate the situation in the region, noting that Jordan will continue to work alongside the United States and other active partners to achieve peace that guarantees the security and stability of the entire region, according to the statement.
He noted the success of Jordan and the United States' close coordination to de-escalate the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of preserving Syria's stability and territorial sovereignty.
The call touched on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, as well as expand economic cooperation, the statement read. (end)
anm
According to a royal court statement, King Abdullah reiterated the need to exert all efforts to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip, in order to alleviate the alarming and tragic situation.
The King commended the efforts of the US and President Trump to de-escalate the situation in the region, noting that Jordan will continue to work alongside the United States and other active partners to achieve peace that guarantees the security and stability of the entire region, according to the statement.
He noted the success of Jordan and the United States' close coordination to de-escalate the situation in Syria, stressing the importance of preserving Syria's stability and territorial sovereignty.
The call touched on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, as well as expand economic cooperation, the statement read. (end)
anm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment