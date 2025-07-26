Kahramaa, IAEA Launch Training Workshop On Groundwater Isotope Studies
Doha: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), organized a training workshop on the principles and applications of radioactive and stable isotope studies of water.
These methods are considered among the most prominent scientific techniques worldwide for identifying sources and ages of groundwater.
In a statement, the Corporation indicated that cooperation with the Agency began following Kahramaa's participation in the first training workshop held in Vienna, Austria, from Jul. 22 to 26, 2024, within the framework of the IAEA's West Asia regional project.
This was followed by participation in a second workshop held in the Sultanate of Oman from Dec. 8 to 12, 2024.
The workshop included hands-on training under the supervision of an IAEA expert on isotope use and data analysis. Additionally, 10 supplementary water samples and ten others for groundwater age determination were collected.
The statement affirmed that the workshop helped enhance understanding of groundwater cycles by studying recharge sources, flow paths, and water quality analysis, as well as identifying potential sources of pollution and developing feasible action plans that support the sustainable management of this vital resource.
The workshop also aimed to raise awareness among professionals and specialists about the importance of groundwater and best practices for its utilization, as well as identifying areas suitable for safe use without impacting water reserves.
Kahramaa emphasizes the importance of strengthening international cooperation with specialized agencies and institutions, believing in the role of knowledge exchange, continuous awareness of the latest developments, capacity building, and the adoption of best practices in addressing issues and challenges to support efforts in protecting water resources and achieving Qatar's 2023 Vision and Kahramaa's sustainability and water security strategy.
