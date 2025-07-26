Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Fine Particles Expected Due To Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Published on Saturday, July 26, 2025

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts UNHEALTHY fine particle levels for Saturday June 26, 2025 for the entire state. Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to linger into Sunday, but fine particle levels are expected to drop to upper MODERATE on the Air Quality Index.

What to Expect:



Poor air quality

Reduced visibility Smell of smoke

Health Advisory:

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles that can irritate eyes, nose, throat and lungs. It can also worsen symptoms in individuals with asthma, lung or heart conditions.

To reduce exposure, the following precautions are recommended for those with asthma, lung or heart conditions:



Stay indoors with windows closed when smoke levels are high.

Limit outdoor activity; choose less strenuous activities and reduce time spent outdoors

Wear a properly fitted N95 mask outside

While driving, set cars air system to“recirculate” Follow your personal health management plan during air alerts.

Stay Informed:

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s Fire and Smoke Map has detailed information on current air quality readings, including DEM and RI Department of Health (RIDOH) air quality monitors, along with the network of regional low-cost sensors.

