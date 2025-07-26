Thinkcarebelieve: Week 27 American Stardom In The Hands Of President Trump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 27 of America's rise to stardom. America is on a steady upward trajectory in the hands of President Trump. The article covers POTUS's tour of the Federal Reserve this week and made a thorough assessment of the $3.1 Billion renovation project . Winning the AI Race and American Energy Dominance was a big focal point and the White House Action Plan was released this week. "It's time to reclaim our heritage as a nation of builders." Potus told us.

The article also goes into the 250,000 additional MLK Jr. documents which have been made available for the public at the National Archives and how DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified the 2020 House Intelligence Committee report and related documents, which focused on the 2016 election, and released the statement that Obama administration officials manipulated intelligence to falsely claim that Russian interference helped Donald Trump win. "The American People deserve the truth." she stated at a press conference with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt this week,“I think it's a disservice to the American people that Former President Obama's office and others who are criticizing the transparency that is being delivered by releasing these documents. They are trying to deflect away from their culpability in what is a historic scandal.” The media has been put on notice to tell the American people the truth.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has President Trump's 3 historic trade deals this week with the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Australia is opening it's country up to American beef. The U.S. economy is as strong as ever and the S&P 500 posted its 5th straight record close of the week . All indicators are showing that people are investing like never before. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, The One Big Beautiful Bill jumpstarted investment that is lifting productivity, wages and living standards.

The article has HHS Secretary Kennedy's important announcement of his latest report that hospitals have been doing organ harvesting while people still showed signs of life , particularly during COVID. He says the entire system must be fixed to ensure that every potential donor's life is treated with the sanctity it deserves. The article also covers how the State Department is continuing with its reorg and announced that the U.S. is withdrawing from UNESCO citing that like many organizations, it has strayed from its mission.

Many investigations are continuing and we are learning so much. The article covers the extensive developments surrounding Immigration, Border Security and Child and Human Trafficking with Congressional Hearings and probes into NGOs contributing to UnAccompanied Minor Children going missing. The Trump Administration states that the 320,000 number of missing children is probably closer to 450,000, and that ICE, under the Trump Administration has found and rescued 13,000 children so far. Efforts will be intensified with a stronger focus on sanctuary cities, says Border Czar Tom Homan.

President Trump is now in Scotland until Tuesday July 29th. He is doing new business with the UK and Europe on America's behalf. He made a signature impressive arrival in The Beast with motorcade.





ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them.

