Presentation Suggests America's“Second Land Rush” Is All About What Lies Below

While many believe America's era of settlers and gold diggers has passed, a powerful presentation from Jim Rickards -former advisor to the CIA, White House, and Pentagon-tells a different story.

He says this isn't about real estate or farming, but about magnets, chips, batteries, and rockets:“This story is not about real estate... the government retained the most valuable part”.

Rickards believes a long-forgotten federal law is to thank for access to these hidden mineral reserves-and with no wagons required.

Mineral Technology Profile

Specific minerals from federal lands support cutting-edge technologies:

Note: Not all critical minerals listed have confirmed deposits beneath federal lands. However, recent government assessments and executive orders have prioritized federal land surveys targeting materials like lithium, cobalt, rare earth elements, and others critical to national security.



Silicon, gallium, germanium, copper, cobalt – used in AI processors, semiconductors, and high-frequency chips.“Four minerals central to semiconductor production... face heightened supply‐chain risks”



Lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, manganese – core components of EV and grid‐storage batteries



Neodymium, dysprosium, samarium – essential for permanent magnets in satellites, missiles, and EV motors

Aluminum, tantalum, indium – vital for lightweight aerospace structures, capacitors, and onboard systems



Rickards emphasizes:

“These seemingly obscure minerals... they're the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”.

From Dormant Law to Modern Opportunity

The U.S. government enacted a land-claim framework in the late 1800s-long overshadowed by farming and fossil fuel booms. Rickards highlights:

“Back then, anyone could make a claim... pay $2 to $5 per acre... and do a minimal amount of work”.

This time, it isn't about individual citizens, but private companies finally getting strategic access to mineral-rich public lands-emerging quietly but deliberately.

Why Timing Is Critical

Rickards points to urgent national developments:



The Pentagon's renewed push for domestic mineral sourcing to bolster defense and supply-chain resilience



Global concerns about supply disruptions as China and others control 70–90% of key mineral production

Technological dependence: EVs, AI, satellites, and weapons all demand more critical minerals than ever before



“You don't need to pack up and move west... you just need to know where to look”.

Access the Full Briefing

In The American Birthright , Rickards delves into how this old law intersects with modern science, geopolitics, and national strength. This presentation is now available for public view-but only for a limited time.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, White House, and Treasury, and has played key roles in major historical events-from the Iran Hostage Crisis to the 2008 financial collapse. A lawyer and economist by background, he now edits Strategic Intelligence , a monthly briefing on global strategy, resources, and geopolitics.

