S-Africa wants new trade allies in reply to US tariffs
(MENAFN) In response to the upcoming 30% tariff imposed by the United States on its exports, South Africa is actively working to broaden its global trade relationships, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen announced. The tariff increase is set to take effect on August 1.
Steenhuisen emphasized that the country’s strategy is not just defensive but proactive, focusing on expanding access to new markets. As the nation awaits the decision on the proposed US-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025—which aims to sanction some ANC leaders over allegations including support for China, Russia, and Iran, and poor management of state resources—South Africa is intensifying its efforts to find alternative trading partners.
Speaking at the RSA Group Stakeholder Dinner near Johannesburg, Steenhuisen highlighted ongoing outreach to countries interested in importing South African agricultural goods. He urged the nation to avoid overdependence on any single market and instead focus on productivity.
South Africa is also reinforcing trade ties with countries such as Chile, Peru, and New Zealand. Together, they are working through the Southern Hemisphere Association of Fresh Fruit Exporters to advocate for fair and stable trade conditions for fresh produce.
