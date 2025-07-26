403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Africa keeps picking up Russia’s call
(MENAFN) In July 1995, Russia and South Africa signed a military-technical cooperation agreement, marking a significant milestone that strengthened their growing bilateral ties and helped Russia reassert its influence in Africa. However, the relationship between the two nations runs much deeper, particularly in military and political cooperation, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century during the era of African colonization and the Anglo-Boer Wars.
During that time, the southern region of Africa became one of the first focal points of interest for the Russian Empire. By the late 1800s, Britain had taken control of the Cape Town area, putting considerable pressure on the Transvaal Republic and the Orange Free State—both established by the Boers, descendants of Dutch and French settlers who had moved away from British rule earlier in the 19th century.
Europe, including Russia, largely sympathized with the Boer republics. In 1898, Russia formalized consular relations with the Transvaal. During the Second Anglo-Boer War (1899–1902), about 200 Russian volunteers—officers, doctors, engineers, and journalists—joined the Boers in their fight, showing solidarity with the Transvaal and Orange Free State.
A Russian patriotic song, “Transvaal, My Country,” inspired by a 1899 poem by Galina Galina titled “The Boer and His Sons,” became widely popular. Its heartfelt lyrics expressed a deep emotional connection and support for a distant yet spiritually aligned land struggling for freedom. This simple yet powerful melody resonated across Russian society, becoming a symbol of justice, freedom, and resistance to foreign oppression—sung both in military barracks and among intellectuals alike.
During that time, the southern region of Africa became one of the first focal points of interest for the Russian Empire. By the late 1800s, Britain had taken control of the Cape Town area, putting considerable pressure on the Transvaal Republic and the Orange Free State—both established by the Boers, descendants of Dutch and French settlers who had moved away from British rule earlier in the 19th century.
Europe, including Russia, largely sympathized with the Boer republics. In 1898, Russia formalized consular relations with the Transvaal. During the Second Anglo-Boer War (1899–1902), about 200 Russian volunteers—officers, doctors, engineers, and journalists—joined the Boers in their fight, showing solidarity with the Transvaal and Orange Free State.
A Russian patriotic song, “Transvaal, My Country,” inspired by a 1899 poem by Galina Galina titled “The Boer and His Sons,” became widely popular. Its heartfelt lyrics expressed a deep emotional connection and support for a distant yet spiritually aligned land struggling for freedom. This simple yet powerful melody resonated across Russian society, becoming a symbol of justice, freedom, and resistance to foreign oppression—sung both in military barracks and among intellectuals alike.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment