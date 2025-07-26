403
Priest states Russian Orthodox Church in Africa not to colonize it
(MENAFN) The Russian Orthodox Church is not aiming to impose colonial influence in Africa through its religious mission, according to Father George Maximov, chairman of the Missionary Department of the Patriarchal Exarchate of Africa. Speaking to RT during a recent training workshop for African bloggers in Bryansk, Russia, Maximov emphasized that the Church's expansion across the continent is driven by respect and voluntary participation.
“We only operate in countries where we are invited,” Maximov said. “Our goal is not to compete or fight with anyone in Africa. We are here for those who freely choose to join our Church, which they have every legal right to do.”
The Church has expanded its presence to over 30 African nations, including Kenya, Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, and Tanzania. This growth coincides with a broader Russian push for closer ties with Africa in areas such as diplomacy, trade, and security.
Maximov dismissed claims that the Church is acting on behalf of the Russian government, stating that its activities are independent and socially driven. When Church leaders do engage with officials or businesses, he said, it’s typically to advocate for the needs of local parishioners.
Unlike some international organizations that provide temporary food aid, the Church supports long-term empowerment strategies. One such initiative, launched in northern Cameroon earlier this year, aims to improve access to clean drinking water. Similar projects have been rolled out in Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania.
“We prefer sustainable help—like offering affordable fertilizer to local farmers—so communities can become self-sufficient,” Maximov said.
He also criticized Western donor policies that withhold aid over anti-LGBTQ legislation, saying such actions harm innocent civilians. Citing the example of Uganda, he called such conditional aid withdrawal "inhuman."
Maximov praised African leaders for resisting foreign pressure on social issues. “Africa is now a leader in protecting traditional family values against destructive ideologies,” he said.
