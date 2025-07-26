403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crews Struggle Against Wildfires in Italy
(MENAFN) Efforts to suppress numerous blazes persisted on Friday throughout Italy, with a significant focus on the island of Sicily, according to reports.
A number of fires have erupted since earlier in the week in areas between Trapani and Palermo in Sicily’s west, with the most recent inferno igniting near the settlement of Grisi and advancing toward Partinico.
Two aircraft specialized in firefighting and a pair of helicopters were dispatched to combat the fire from above, while emergency responders and civil protection forces worked on the ground.
Fanned by powerful gusts, the flames advanced toward residential zones and roadways, causing harm to dwellings, outbuildings, and public utilities.
An Italian national news provider, stated that over 50 individual fires have flared up recently in the vicinity of Palermo, which has been experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C (104°F).
In Partinico, seven separate fire incidents were logged, resulting in the destruction of two houses and scorching a large region.
Officials evacuated approximately 30 residences as a safety measure.
A firefighter required hospitalization due to inhalation of smoke.
Elsewhere, additional wildfires ignited in the eastern parts of Sicily, such as near Mineo and the metropolitan area of Catania, where firefighting units remain active in managing the situation.
A number of fires have erupted since earlier in the week in areas between Trapani and Palermo in Sicily’s west, with the most recent inferno igniting near the settlement of Grisi and advancing toward Partinico.
Two aircraft specialized in firefighting and a pair of helicopters were dispatched to combat the fire from above, while emergency responders and civil protection forces worked on the ground.
Fanned by powerful gusts, the flames advanced toward residential zones and roadways, causing harm to dwellings, outbuildings, and public utilities.
An Italian national news provider, stated that over 50 individual fires have flared up recently in the vicinity of Palermo, which has been experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C (104°F).
In Partinico, seven separate fire incidents were logged, resulting in the destruction of two houses and scorching a large region.
Officials evacuated approximately 30 residences as a safety measure.
A firefighter required hospitalization due to inhalation of smoke.
Elsewhere, additional wildfires ignited in the eastern parts of Sicily, such as near Mineo and the metropolitan area of Catania, where firefighting units remain active in managing the situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment