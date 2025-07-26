Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crews Struggle Against Wildfires in Italy

2025-07-26 07:00:45
(MENAFN) Efforts to suppress numerous blazes persisted on Friday throughout Italy, with a significant focus on the island of Sicily, according to reports.

A number of fires have erupted since earlier in the week in areas between Trapani and Palermo in Sicily’s west, with the most recent inferno igniting near the settlement of Grisi and advancing toward Partinico.

Two aircraft specialized in firefighting and a pair of helicopters were dispatched to combat the fire from above, while emergency responders and civil protection forces worked on the ground.

Fanned by powerful gusts, the flames advanced toward residential zones and roadways, causing harm to dwellings, outbuildings, and public utilities.

An Italian national news provider, stated that over 50 individual fires have flared up recently in the vicinity of Palermo, which has been experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C (104°F).

In Partinico, seven separate fire incidents were logged, resulting in the destruction of two houses and scorching a large region.

Officials evacuated approximately 30 residences as a safety measure.

A firefighter required hospitalization due to inhalation of smoke.

Elsewhere, additional wildfires ignited in the eastern parts of Sicily, such as near Mineo and the metropolitan area of Catania, where firefighting units remain active in managing the situation.

