Drone Attack on Russia’s Rostov Region Claims Two Lives
(MENAFN) In a deadly escalation of cross-border drone strikes, two people were killed Saturday in the Zimovnikovsky district of Russia’s Rostov region, authorities confirmed. The assault, attributed to Ukrainian UAVs, resulted in a car engulfed in flames on the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway, according to acting Governor Yury Slyusar.
"A car burned near the Zimovniki-Remontnoye-Elista highway as a result of a UAV attack," Slyusar reported on Telegram, adding that two lives were tragically lost. Efforts to identify the victims are still ongoing.
Slyusar also detailed that Russian air defense systems successfully thwarted additional drone attacks in several districts, including Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Tarasovsky, Millerovsky, Krasnosulinsky, and Sholokhovsky. However, these attacks left a trail of destruction in their wake.
In the Sholokhovsky district, power outages were reported in the Chukarinsky settlement, with residential buildings also sustaining significant damage, the governor stated.
This latest wave of drone strikes marks a worrying surge in attacks as both sides continue their conflict across the border.
