Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump arrives in Scotland for four-day visit

Trump arrives in Scotland for four-day visit


2025-07-26 06:41:32
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed enthusiasm about being in Scotland as he arrived for a four-day private visit. Landing at Prestwick Airport shortly before 8:30 p.m., he was welcomed by the UK’s US Ambassador and Scotland's Secretary.

Shortly after his arrival, Trump addressed reporters before heading to his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, where he is expected to spend Saturday playing golf. He is scheduled to meet UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

Regarding the British leader, Trump said, "I like your prime minister. He's slightly more liberal than I am - as you probably heard - but he's a good man. He got a trade deal done." He continued, "You know, they've been working on this deal for 12 years, he got it done - that's a good deal, it's a good deal for the UK."

Trump also spoke positively about Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, describing him as "a good man" and noting that he was looking forward to their meeting. Swinney, for his part, has vowed to "essentially speak out for Scotland" during discussions.

MENAFN26072025000045017281ID1109845795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search