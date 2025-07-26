403
Thousands Flood Sanaa Streets in Protest Over Gaza’s Famine Crisis
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Yemenis flooded the streets of Sanaa on Friday, rallying against what they described as a "man-made" famine plaguing the Gaza Strip, now under a crippling siege. The participants held up banners that read: "Stop starvation in Gaza," "Stop war on Gaza," and "Israeli blockade on Gaza should immediately be lifted."
For months, Israel has severely restricted the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, fueling a devastating famine that has already claimed the lives of at least 122 Palestinians, most of whom were children, according to Gaza’s health officials.
In Sanaa, demonstrators displayed images of Gaza's severely malnourished mothers and children—photos that have gone viral across global media. Among the crowd were also several newlyweds, who shared with media that despite the celebration of their wedding day, they felt compelled to join the protest to voice their outrage over the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the "deliberate starvation" of Palestinians in Gaza.
The protest also came at a time when Israel and Hamas have been engaged in indirect talks in Qatar, though these discussions have yielded no significant breakthroughs to date.
The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has consistently shown its solidarity with Gaza, launching ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel since November 2023. These attacks are seen as part of their broader campaign to pressure Israel to halt its military actions and blockade on the Palestinian territory.
