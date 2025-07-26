Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Secretary-General, Jordan FM Discuss Responding To Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

UN Secretary-General, Jordan FM Discuss Responding To Gaza Humanitarian Crisis


2025-07-26 06:13:51
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, at the UN headquarters in New York.
The discussions focused on efforts to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, caused by the Israeli assault and the blockade that prevents aid from reaching the strip.
The two sides also discussed cooperation between Jordan and UN agencies to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They stressed the vital and irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Gaza continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli siege and starvation policies, as Israeli forces maintain control over food aid and persist in bombing various areas of the strip.

MENAFN26072025000067011011ID1109845763

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search