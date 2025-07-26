403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Secretary-General, Jordan FM Discuss Responding To Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held talks with Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, at the UN headquarters in New York.
The discussions focused on efforts to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, caused by the Israeli assault and the blockade that prevents aid from reaching the strip.
The two sides also discussed cooperation between Jordan and UN agencies to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They stressed the vital and irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Gaza continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli siege and starvation policies, as Israeli forces maintain control over food aid and persist in bombing various areas of the strip.
The discussions focused on efforts to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, caused by the Israeli assault and the blockade that prevents aid from reaching the strip.
The two sides also discussed cooperation between Jordan and UN agencies to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. They stressed the vital and irreplaceable role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Gaza continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing Israeli siege and starvation policies, as Israeli forces maintain control over food aid and persist in bombing various areas of the strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment