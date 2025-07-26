Investornewsbreaks Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) Raises $4.3 Million In PIPE To Repay Notes And Streamline Capital Structure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fusion Fuel Green (Nasdaq: HTOO) a provider of integrated energy solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement for a $4.3 million private placement. The PIPE includes the sale of 269,459 Class A Ordinary Shares, pre-funded warrants for 541,706 shares, and additional warrants for up to 2.4 million shares at varying exercise prices and terms. Proceeds will be used to fully repay outstanding Senior Convertible Notes dated January 10 and March 3, 2025. The company also announced the cancellation and exchange of warrants held by noteholders, who have now converted their notes in full. CEO John-Paul Backwell said the transaction simplifies Fusion Fuel's capital structure and enhances its ability to pursue growth initiatives.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) is an emerging leader in the energy services sector, offering a comprehensive suite of energy engineering and advisory solutions through its Al Shola Gas and BrightHy subsidiaries. Al Shola Gas provides full-service industrial gas solutions, including the design, supply, and maintenance of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) systems, as well as the transport and distribution of LPG to a broad range of customers across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. BrightHy, the Company's newly launched hydrogen solutions platform, focuses on delivering innovative engineering and advisory services that enable decarbonization across hard-to-abate industries.

