St. Augustine Gold And Copper Limited

2025-07-26 05:51:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited : Announced that its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of 341,038,196 common shares of the Company closed at a price of $0.073 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $24,895,379. St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited shares T are trading up $0.03 at $4.41.

