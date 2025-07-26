403
SCO Media Summit Calls For Enhancing Media Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ZHENGZHOU, China, July 26 (KUNA) -- Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit called on Saturday for enhancing media and think tank roles in promoting coexistence, tolerance, and cross-cultural understanding.
This came in the Zhengzhou Statement issued at the summit, which kicked off last Wednesday in China, with the participation of over 400 officials and representatives from approximately 200 media outlets and think tanks.
Xinhua News Agency quoted the statement as saying that the organization played a key role in fostering unity, trust, peace, and development in the region, calling on media and think tanks to act as bridges in sharing its achievements and promoting cooperation
The statement urged SCO media and think tanks to promote member states' realities, development strategies, and approaches to help resolve differences, unify visions, and protect shared interests.
It pointed out that maintaining regional peace is a shared duty of SCO members, highlighting the importance of implementing President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative to enhance global peace.
The statement urged to highlight the outcomes of member state cooperation in economic integration and development, aiming to align national strategies with regional initiatives and share the benefits of progress.
It emphasized strengthening the role of media and think tanks in promoting coexistence, tolerance among civilizations, and deepening understanding and friendship among peoples of SCO countries.
The statement called for defending true multilateralism and improving global governance as they are in the common interests of all parties to the SCO.
It also called for promoting common human values and amplifying the SCO's voice to support unity and fairness over division and hegemony.
Attendees agreed that the summit would strengthen consensus and cooperation in joint coverage, journalist training, and academic exchange, supporting development, peace, stability, and revitalization.
The SCO's Media and Think Tank Summit, scheduled to conclude on Sunday, is held in preparation for the leaders' summit scheduled in Tianjin city on August 31 until September first.
The delegation accompanying KUNA's Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannai includes Acting Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Al-Bahar and Head of Marketing and Public Relations Lamia Al-Farsi. (end)
