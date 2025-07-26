Baku, Vatican To Sign Memorandum Of Understanding
According to the committee, a "Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Interreligious Dialogue between the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See" is expected to be signed during the visit.
The memorandum envisions the development of cooperation to promote interfaith dialogue within the respective competencies of both institutions. The primary objective of the document is to contribute to the preservation of cultural and religious heritage, as well as to deepen cooperation between religious educational institutions and promote interfaith dialogue on a global scale.
As part of the visit, which will last until July 30, meetings with officials of the Holy See are also planned.
