Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Trade Turnover Sees Significant Boost In 2025

In the first half of 2025, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan surged 2.6 times compared to the same period in 2024

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%