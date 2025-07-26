Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launched Massive Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region, There Are Casualties

2025-07-26 05:39:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration.

“A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region. As a result of the attack, a man was killed in Dnipro . A woman was injured,” the report says.

A high-rise building was destroyed. Industrial enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out. In particular, cars caught fire in a parking lot.

Several fires broke out in the Dnipro district. The fire engulfed a shopping center. Fires broke out at an enterprise, and dry grass burned in various locations.

One person was killed and four others were injured.

The aggressor struck the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district with guided bombs. A fire broke out.

Read also: Enemy attacks Kamianske in Dnipro petrovsk region with missiles, causes fire outbreak

An FPV drone hit the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district. The enemy also attacked the Marhanets community.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours last night , using several types of weapons at once.

