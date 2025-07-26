Russia Launched Massive Attack On Dnipropetrovsk Region, There Are Casualties
“A terrible night. A massive combined attack on the region. As a result of the attack, a man was killed in Dnipro . A woman was injured,” the report says.
A high-rise building was destroyed. Industrial enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out. In particular, cars caught fire in a parking lot.
Several fires broke out in the Dnipro district. The fire engulfed a shopping center. Fires broke out at an enterprise, and dry grass burned in various locations.
One person was killed and four others were injured.
The aggressor struck the Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district with guided bombs. A fire broke out.Read also: Enemy attacks Kamianske in Dnipro petrovsk region with missiles, causes fire outbreak
An FPV drone hit the Pokrovsk community in the Nikopol district. The enemy also attacked the Marhanets community.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours last night , using several types of weapons at once.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment