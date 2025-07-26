403
NZD/USD Forecast 25/07: Hesitates Below Resistance (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The New Zealand dollar initially rally during the day on Thursday but gave back gains to show signs of hesitation. By doing so, we are forming a bit of a shooting star, as we are approaching the upper half of the overall consolidation range that we have been in for what seems like a lifetime. We have been stuck between the 0.59 level in the bottom, and the 0.61 level at the top for the last couple of months, as we continue to be very choppy and general.
In the short term, I believe that the market is probably going to go looking toward the 200 Day EMA near the 0.59 level, which just gives it more efficacy as support. The 50 Day EMA is sitting at the 0.5984 level, so that could be a bit of support between here and there.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOn the other hand, if we do rally from here it's not until we get a daily close above the 0.61 level that I'd be interested in trying to buy some type of major breakout, and I would need to see the US dollar shrinking against everything else in the Forex world as well.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best New Zealand forex brokers to check out.
