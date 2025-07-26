Bar Partners Modernizes Bar Entertainment Nationwide With Verizon Connectivity

Introducing a zero-cost, fully connected entertainment model driving revenue growth for bars and venues nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bar Partners, North America's fastest-growing amusement equipment supplier and operator of arcade games and photo booths for bars and entertainment venues, announces a strategic partnership with Verizon to deliver seamless performance through Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). This collaboration solves the industry's long-standing connectivity issues, ensuring always-on machines and powering Bar Partners' zero-cost installation and profit-sharing model for venue owners.

Overcoming Critical Connectivity Barriers

Arcade games and photo booths require constant connectivity for transactions and remote monitoring, but typical venue Wi-Fi can't keep up. The result: frustrating downtime and missed revenue opportunities.

"Without reliable connectivity, you never knew if a machine was working or how much money it had in it," said Darren Delp, co-CEO of Bar Partners. "Venue owners and service providers had to accept downtime and lost revenue as the norm." This lack of visibility meant fewer insights and slower service, costing venues and operators valuable revenue.

Zero-Cost Entertainment Solution Powered by Reliable Connectivity

Bar Partners offers bars a revolutionary turnkey solution; modern arcade machines, fully installed and serviced for free, supported by a profit-sharing arrangement. This model depends on strong, standalone connectivity, and Verizon's FWA delivers, enabling smooth credit card transactions without the need to utilize a bar's Wi-Fi network. "For us, connectivity is everything," said Delp. "It's crucial for accounting, service, and operations."

The FWA solution enables proactive support through real-time cloud monitoring. "We have push alerts on machines that will tell us if there's an issue, so we can service them quicker," Delp explained. "We're able to dispatch technicians and get games up and running before people are even aware they're down," added Stephen Lahti, now co-CEO, leading Finance and M&A efforts.

Proven Results Drive Strategic Expansion

Customer success stories are fueling nationwide growth. Adam Rogers, co-owner of Buck Wild bar in Austin, was hesitant at first. Today, he sees how dependable entertainment boosts revenue and drives repeat business, "It broadens our customer base and keeps them coming back." This success has powered Bar Partners' expansion coast to coast.

To see how Verizon powers Bar Partners' growth, watch the customer success video .

Leadership Changes to Support Continued Growth

With Lahti's move to co-CEO, Bar Partners is doubling down on growth and acquisition. "Stephen's focus on M&A will help drive our next phase of growth," said Delp. Lahti added, "This role reflects our complementary strengths and allows for new leadership to rise as we build one of the strongest teams in the industry."

Machine Learning and Advanced Analytics on the Horizon

Bar Partners plans to supercharge its operations with next-gen tech, made possible by its connected infrastructure. "Machine learning and data analytics will help us optimize game placement and predictive maintenance," said Lahti. With Verizon's reliable high-speed cloud network, Bar Partners will elevate the player experience and streamline operations nationwide.

About Bar Partners

Bar Partners brings bars to life with no-cost games and photo booths, creating new revenue streams from day one. Founded in Austin, Texas, the company now operates in all 50 states thanks to its innovative business model and unwavering focus on connectivity and service.

Learn more about Bar Partners at .

SOURCE Bar Partners

