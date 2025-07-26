Legitimate Report Reveals Why Connected Products Are The New Marketing Funnel
Legitimate , a technology company at the forefront of NFC innovation, today released a data-backed report proving that the future of marketing starts after the point of sale. By embedding NFC tags into physical goods-from merch and footwear to artist drops and event wristbands-Legitimate unlocks a new era of post-purchase engagement, loyalty, and first-party data collection.
“Most analytics stop when the transaction ends. Legitimate begins where others leave off-at ownership, re-engagement, and experience,” said Calvin Chan, Founder and CEO.
This repor is built on tens of thousands of post-purchase interactions-every one of them triggered by a tap on a physical product. No cookies. No tracking pixels. Just people engaging with real-world objects and unlocking something worth their time.
Across hundreds of tagged items-from merchandise and footwear to artist drops and live events-Legitimate collected a behavioral dataset that reveals not just who scanned, but how often they returned, where they were, and what they did next.
Why It Matters
- Most data stops at purchase. Legitimate extended it into ownership and re-engagement.
- Every scan = zero-party data opted-in, verified, tied to real usage.
- No cookies. No rented audiences. Just direct, actionable insight.
Global Snapshot
- Page Views: 75k+
- Product Taps: 30k scans across all SKUs
- Marketing Opt-In Rate: 95%
- Scanned in over 65 countries
- Over 250+ hours of digital content streamed
Yes, that beats most email capture forms.
Key Behavioral Trends
1. Event Launches Trigger Real-Time Spikes
Across adidas, Gillian, Sango and more, scan volumes surged 3x–5x on launch or event days.
Example: Gillian's merch hit 713 scans in a single day-70% of its weekly total.
2. Re-Scan Behavior Is the Norm
The average re-scan rate is 1.67x, showing that consumers come back-an outlier for physical products.
3. Multi-Product Fans = The Next CRM Strategy
The most engaged users scanned 6+ unique products, often across verticals. These omni-channel superfans are ideal for loyalty tiers, early access drops, or surprise-and-delight campaigns.
4. Engagement Persists for Weeks
Over 40% of scans happened after Week 1. Legitimate's tags extend lifecycle marketing far beyond the moment of purchase.
5. Time-of-Day Patterns Unlock Activation Windows
Scan behavior peaks between 12–3 PM and 7–9 PM local time-ideal moments to trigger new content or follow-ups.
6. Location = Intent
Seen in over 65 amount of countries. Every scan is real. In-person. Product-level. No guesswork. Top cities for scans:
- Los Angeles
- Tokyo
- Paris
- Toronto
- Berlin
- New York City
Industry Snapshots: By VerticalMusic & Merch
- K-Pop Collaboration: 16000+ scans, 61% claim rate, 42% opt-in rate, 275+ hours Total time spent by customers engaging with digital content
- Music Fans in 65+ Countries: Legitimate-enabled merch reached fans in Tokyo, Lagos, Toronto, and beyond
Fashion & Footwear
- Puma/Roc Nation Collab: 2,174 scans with a 2.68x re-scan rate
- PF Flyers Drop: Opt-in rates as high as 38%
- Fashion Week Tags: 3.2K+ live scans during the runway
Events & Pop-Ups
- Adidas: 2,144 scans, 2.21x re-scan rate-top performer across the board
- Gillian Merch Activation: 1,000+ scans with long-tail engagement
- Timberland x Hypefest: Each tag scanned 10+ times during the event window
What This Data Proves
- A tag can outperform an email formPage views reveal community interest and geographic demand
- Consent is alive and well-when value is real, opt-in rates soar
- NFC + Legitimate = real-time marketing, owned by the brand
Why Legitimate Is a Marketing Secret Weapon
Every scan captured here is a signal a moment when someone chose to engage, return, claim, or share. NFC-enabled products create long-term value: they reveal intent, activate loyalty, and turn physical goods into measurable, ongoing relationships.
With Legitimate, brands can:
- Run precision ads based on scan hotspots
- Trigger automated emails/SMS based on scan behavior
- Host localized events where fans are
- Launch gated merch or loyalty rewards post-scan
It's not just a tag. It's the new marketing funnel.
About Legitimate
Legitimate is a dynamic technology company delivering NFC-connected product solutions that power marketing, authentication, and digital storytelling. From music to fashion, Legitimate helps brands build long-term relationships with their audience-one scan at a time.
Legal Disclaimer:
