Legitimate Report Reveals Why Connected Products Are The New Marketing Funnel

Legitimate , a technology company at the forefront of NFC innovation, today released a data-backed report proving that the future of marketing starts after the point of sale. By embedding NFC tags into physical goods-from merch and footwear to artist drops and event wristbands-Legitimate unlocks a new era of post-purchase engagement, loyalty, and first-party data collection.

“Most analytics stop when the transaction ends. Legitimate begins where others leave off-at ownership, re-engagement, and experience,” said Calvin Chan, Founder and CEO.

This repor is built on tens of thousands of post-purchase interactions-every one of them triggered by a tap on a physical product. No cookies. No tracking pixels. Just people engaging with real-world objects and unlocking something worth their time.

Across hundreds of tagged items-from merchandise and footwear to artist drops and live events-Legitimate collected a behavioral dataset that reveals not just who scanned, but how often they returned, where they were, and what they did next.

Read the full report here.

Why It Matters

- Most data stops at purchase. Legitimate extended it into ownership and re-engagement.

- Every scan = zero-party data opted-in, verified, tied to real usage.

- No cookies. No rented audiences. Just direct, actionable insight.

Global Snapshot

- Page Views: 75k+

- Product Taps: 30k scans across all SKUs

- Marketing Opt-In Rate: 95%

- Scanned in over 65 countries

- Over 250+ hours of digital content streamed

Yes, that beats most email capture forms.

Key Behavioral Trends

1. Event Launches Trigger Real-Time Spikes

Across adidas, Gillian, Sango and more, scan volumes surged 3x–5x on launch or event days.

Example: Gillian's merch hit 713 scans in a single day-70% of its weekly total.

2. Re-Scan Behavior Is the Norm

The average re-scan rate is 1.67x, showing that consumers come back-an outlier for physical products.

3. Multi-Product Fans = The Next CRM Strategy

The most engaged users scanned 6+ unique products, often across verticals. These omni-channel superfans are ideal for loyalty tiers, early access drops, or surprise-and-delight campaigns.

4. Engagement Persists for Weeks

Over 40% of scans happened after Week 1. Legitimate's tags extend lifecycle marketing far beyond the moment of purchase.

5. Time-of-Day Patterns Unlock Activation Windows

Scan behavior peaks between 12–3 PM and 7–9 PM local time-ideal moments to trigger new content or follow-ups.

6. Location = Intent

Seen in over 65 amount of countries. Every scan is real. In-person. Product-level. No guesswork. Top cities for scans:

- Los Angeles

- Tokyo

- Paris

- Toronto

- Berlin

- New York City

Industry Snapshots: By VerticalMusic & Merch

- K-Pop Collaboration: 16000+ scans, 61% claim rate, 42% opt-in rate, 275+ hours Total time spent by customers engaging with digital content

- Music Fans in 65+ Countries: Legitimate-enabled merch reached fans in Tokyo, Lagos, Toronto, and beyond

Fashion & Footwear

- Puma/Roc Nation Collab: 2,174 scans with a 2.68x re-scan rate

- PF Flyers Drop: Opt-in rates as high as 38%

- Fashion Week Tags: 3.2K+ live scans during the runway

Events & Pop-Ups

- Adidas: 2,144 scans, 2.21x re-scan rate-top performer across the board

- Gillian Merch Activation: 1,000+ scans with long-tail engagement

- Timberland x Hypefest: Each tag scanned 10+ times during the event window

What This Data Proves

- A tag can outperform an email formPage views reveal community interest and geographic demand

- Consent is alive and well-when value is real, opt-in rates soar

- NFC + Legitimate = real-time marketing, owned by the brand

Why Legitimate Is a Marketing Secret Weapon

Every scan captured here is a signal a moment when someone chose to engage, return, claim, or share. NFC-enabled products create long-term value: they reveal intent, activate loyalty, and turn physical goods into measurable, ongoing relationships.

With Legitimate, brands can:

- Run precision ads based on scan hotspots

- Trigger automated emails/SMS based on scan behavior

- Host localized events where fans are

- Launch gated merch or loyalty rewards post-scan

It's not just a tag. It's the new marketing funnel.

About Legitimate

Legitimate is a dynamic technology company delivering NFC-connected product solutions that power marketing, authentication, and digital storytelling. From music to fashion, Legitimate helps brands build long-term relationships with their audience-one scan at a time.