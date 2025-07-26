Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Experiences Rapid Expansion As Over 50+ Leading Companies Advance Novel Therapies

DelveInsight's,“ Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Ischemic Stroke pipeline landscape. It covers the Ischemic Stroke pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Ischemic Stroke pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, EIP Pharma Inc . announced a study is to determine whether neflamapimod can improve residual physical disability and/or cognitive dysfunction after Moderate to Severe Acute Ischaemic Stroke.

In July 2025, Pharmazz Inc . conducted a phase I study with 7 subjects. Clinical phase II and III results indicate that sovateltide is a novel, first-in-class, highly effective drug candidate for treating cerebral ischemic stroke. Safety and significant efficacy in improving the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS), Modified Rankin scale (mRS), and Barthel index (BI) obtained in phase II and III studies in patients with cerebral ischemic stroke in India are convincing and encouraged us to investigate its safety and efficacy in cerebral ischemic stroke patients in the United States.

In July 2025, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc . conducted a Phase 2/3 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of DM199 (rinvecalinase alfa) in treating participants with moderate stroke severity, who present within 24 hours of Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) onset due to small and medium vessel occlusions. This study focuses on participants with limited treatment options. Participants who have or will receive mechanical thrombectomy (MT) are not eligible for participation.

Ischemic Stroke Emerging Drugs Profile

BMS-986177: Bristol-Myers Squibb/ Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Milvexian (BMS-986177) (Factor XIa) is an investigational anticoagulant compound. Factor XIa (FXIa) plays a key role in the activation and amplification of the coagulation cascade via the intrinsic pathway. A small study of Hemophilia C patients showed a lower risk of stroke. The drug is being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for treatment of Ischemic Stroke.

XY03 EA: Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

XY03 EA, is an investigational drug being developed by Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. XY03-EA decreased the cerebral injuries and NDS by increasing cerebral blood flow, improving brain energy metabolism, accelerating ROS clearance, suppressing inflammatory responses, and inhibiting autophagy in the MCAO/R model rats. In the nonhuman primate MCAO/R model, the treatment of XY03-EA for 3 weeks could significantly inhibit the NDS progression rate and indicate a positive trend to reduce the infarct volume in a dose-dependent way. Mechanistically, XY03-EA inhibited ROS-dependent autophagy activation and thereby protected the PC-12 cells from the autophagic cell death induced by OGD/R. Currently the drug is in Phase II/III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke.

NONO-42: NoNO Inc.

NoNO-42 is a nerinetide analog intended for use in people experiencing an acute ischemic stroke with or without thrombolytics. Of the 650,000 people experiencing an acute ischemic stroke treated annually in US hospitals, approximately 10% receive a thrombolytic, which may reduce the applicability of nerinetide. Compatibility of NoNO-42 with thrombolytics broadens the availability neuroprotection and neurorestoration to all hospital treated strokes. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

hNPC01: Hopstem Biotechnology

hNPC01 refers to a novel cell therapy utilizing human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived human forebrain neural progenitor cells aimed at treating ischemic stroke. This therapy is particularly significant as it represents the first iPSC-derived product to receive FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for stroke treatment. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

Ischemic Stroke Companies

