Heartfelt Historical Saga“Growing Up O'malley” By Mary Frances Fisher Receives Literary Titan Gold Award And Library Acclaim

Acclaimed historical fiction author Mary Frances Fisher celebrates the continued success of her latest novel, Growing Up O'Malley, now available in Ohio libraries following a review by the Ohio Indie Board of Librarians. A companion novel to Fisher's Paradox Forged in Blood, this rich and evocative family saga has also received the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award , recognizing its literary merit, emotional resonance, and cultural depth.

Set against the backdrop of the early 1900s, Growing Up O'Malley is a poignant tale of an Irish immigrant couple raising seven spirited children amid the joys and hardships of life in Cleveland, Ohio. Woven from true stories passed down through generations of the author's family, the novel captures the resilience of the O'Malley family as they navigate the Great Depression, a shocking kidnapping, grave illness, and the looming shadows of World War II. With Irish wit, enduring faith, and an irrepressible sense of humor, the O'Malleys emerge as unforgettable characters whose trials and triumphs reflect the broader immigrant experience in America.

A review by Literary Titan praises the novel as“a sprawling historical saga rooted in family, Irish heritage, and the immigrant experience in America,” highlighting Fisher's“heartfelt and raw” prose and her ability to“blend fact with fiction seamlessly.” The reviewer adds,“It's history with a beating heart,” and draws comparisons to beloved works like Angela's Ashes and Brooklyn.

Fisher's storytelling has garnered continued recognition. Paradox Forged in Blood received the Literary Titan Silver Award, and both titles are noted for their emotional depth, cultural authenticity, and connection to real-life events.

As Fisher continues work on two forthcoming titles, When I Grow Up: A Collection of Short Stories and Never Truly Alone, a paranormal thriller, readers can immerse themselves in the unforgettable journey of the O'Malley family, now preserved and accessible through Ohio's public library system.

Growing Up O'Malley is available now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Kobo , Casey's Irish Imports , and Lynch's Irish Imports & Bookstore .

About the Author

Mary Frances Fisher is a lifelong resident of Cleveland, Ohio, and a passionate storyteller with deep roots in historical fiction. With a career spanning decades as a legal nurse consultant, Fisher also embraced work in the commercial modeling and print industry through Pro Model & Talent Management.

Her literary journey began with co-authoring 50 Seeds of Greatness, published in 2013 alongside global contributors. Since then, Fisher's short stories have appeared in several acclaimed collections by Transcendent Publishing, including Touched by an Angel, Best of Spiritual Writers Network, and Finding Our Wings. Her short story“Leap of Faith” received second place in The Best of Spiritual Writers Network 2016, and she has adapted“Mercy's Legacy” into a screenplay. She is also a contributing author for the 2024 bestselling Healthcare novel Wellness Through Words. Last, Growing Up O'Malley placed second in the nationwide Authors Show book cover contest for historical fiction.

Fisher is best known for her compelling novels Paradox Forged in Blood and Growing Up O'Malley, the latter of which earned the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. She is currently working on two highly anticipated books: When I Grow Up: A Collection of Short Stories and Never Truly Alone, both expected in 2025–2026.

