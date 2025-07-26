New Minecraft Server 'Day And Night' To Launch Open Beta On July 26Th, Introducing A Revolutionary Survival Pvp Cycle

The Minecraft server landscape is about to be transformed with the launch of the "Day and Night" open beta, scheduled to go live tomorrow, July 26th. The new server introduces a unique survival PvP game mode built around a compelling day/night cycle, offering distinct gameplay phases that promise to challenge both veteran players and newcomers. The server will support cross-play for both Java and Bedrock Editions , uniting the entire Minecraft community on PC, console, and mobile.

The core concept of "Day and Night" is elegantly captured by its motto: "Build by day. Survive by night." The server operates on a one-hour cycle, split evenly between two drastically different phases.

During the 1-hour Day phase, players can enjoy a peaceful and collaborative survival experience. PvP and griefing are disabled, allowing participants to safely build their bases, gather resources, trade with NPC merchants, and embark on dungeon quests without fear of player interference. This period focuses on preparation, economy, and strategic planning.

When the sun sets, the server dynamics shift dramatically. The 1-hour Night phase enables server-wide PvP and griefing, turning the world into a high-stakes battleground. Players must defend their land, raid rivals, and survive intense monster events that occur under the cover of darkness.

Perhaps the server's most innovative feature is that all griefing and environmental damage from the night is completely reset at dawn. This unique mechanic encourages players to engage in thrilling combat and daring raids without the risk of permanently losing their carefully constructed bases, striking a perfect balance between the thrill of destruction and the satisfaction of creation.

"Day and Night" also includes a robust feature set designed to enhance the player experience:



An emerald-based economy supplemented by player-run shops.

Claimable land plots with expandable build limits to protect creations.

Killstreak tracking , custom dungeons, and unique loot to reward skilled players. A firm commitment to a no pay-to-win environment, ensuring a fair and competitive playing field.

The team behind the server emphasizes that while the days are for building alliances and fortunes, there is "no mercy after sunset."

Players eager to join the new world can connect to the open beta starting July 26th.

Official Website:

Server IP: dayandnight

Official Discord: