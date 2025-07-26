403
UN Rights Chief Concerned Over UK Designation Of (Palestine Action) As Terrorist Group
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 25 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday raised serious concerns over the UK Government's decision to proscribe "Palestine Action" protest group as a terrorist organization.
In a press statement issued from Geneva, Turk warned "counter-terrorism laws are being applied to conduct that is not terrorist in nature and risks hindering the legitimate exercise of fundamental freedoms across the UK."
He noted that the UK Government's decision which came into effect on 5 July makes it a criminal offence to be a member of (Palestine Action) to express support for the group or even to wear clothing that may raise "reasonable suspicion" of affiliation or support offences punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Turk noted "UK domestic counter-terrorism legislation defines terrorist acts broadly to include 'serious damage to property'. But according to international standards, terrorist acts should be confined to criminal acts intended to cause death or serious injury or to the taking of hostages for purpose of intimidating a population or to compel a government to take a certain action or not".
He added that "the decision appears disproportionate and unnecessary. It limits the rights of many people involved with and supportive of Palestine Action who have not themselves engaged in any underlying criminal activity but rather exercised their rights to freedom of expression peaceful assembly and association. As such it appears to constitute an impermissible restriction on those rights that is at odds with the UK's obligations under international human rights law."
Turk stressed that the conflation of protected expression with acts of terrorism could have a chilling effect on the legitimate exercise of those rights.
He also pointed out that since the ban entered into force on 5 July at least 200 individuals have been arrested under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 many of them during peaceful protests.
The high commissioner called on the UK Government to rescind the proscription of Palestine Action and to halt legal proceedings against those arrested under its provisions.
He also urged a comprehensive review of UK counter-terrorism legislation to ensure alignment with international human rights norms.
According to the statement, the UK Government added Palestine Action to its list of proscribed groups under the Terrorism Act 2000 following an incident in June in which members reportedly broke into a military airfield and spray-painted two aircraft as well as other incidents involving property damage. (end)
