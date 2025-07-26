Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Hails France's Intention To Recognize State Of Palestine

2025-07-26 05:20:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 25 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Friday applauded the declaration by French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris would officially recognize the State of Palestine in September.
This decision is a significant step that mirrors the unwavering commitment of the French Republic to the international principles of justice in support of various regional and international causes, as well its relentless bids to solidify the foundations of global security and stability, Al-Budaiwi said.
He called upon other states to follow France's example and take the historic and responsible decision to help in ending hardships of the brotherly Palestinian people and back up the process for just and lasting peace.
Moreover, the GCC chief re-affirmed the Council unwavering stance in support of the Palestinian cause and reaching a solution, based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing the independent Palestinian State to the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
The Arab Peace Initiative, declared at an Arab summit held in Lebanon in 2002, was launched by Saudi Arabia. It essentially called for recognizing Israel in exchange for an independent Palestinian State.
The GCC, founded in the early 80s, comprises Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. (end)
