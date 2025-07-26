Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Prime Minister Stresses Need For Two-State Solution, Permanent Peace In The Middle East

2025-07-26 05:15:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed Friday that recognition of a Palestinian state must be part of a broader plan to ensure lasting security in the Middle East.

In a statement following his talks with the leaders of France and Germany, Starmer said that he is working with his allies on the steps necessary to achieve peace in Gaza, saying, "Recognizing a Palestinian state must be one of those steps, but it must be part of a broader plan that ultimately leads to a two-state solution and lasting security."

Yesterday, the Prime Minister expressed his support for the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that achieving this will put all on a path toward recognizing a Palestinian state and achieving a two-state solution.

