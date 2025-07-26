British Prime Minister Stresses Need For Two-State Solution, Permanent Peace In The Middle East
London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed Friday that recognition of a Palestinian state must be part of a broader plan to ensure lasting security in the Middle East.
In a statement following his talks with the leaders of France and Germany, Starmer said that he is working with his allies on the steps necessary to achieve peace in Gaza, saying, "Recognizing a Palestinian state must be one of those steps, but it must be part of a broader plan that ultimately leads to a two-state solution and lasting security."
Yesterday, the Prime Minister expressed his support for the efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that achieving this will put all on a path toward recognizing a Palestinian state and achieving a two-state solution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment