UAE Traffic Alert: Temporary Road Closure Of Key Streets From July 26

The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced a temporary closure of Al Jamea Road and Al Muzawwad Road at the Al Badia intersection towards Dubai (Emirates Road).

This measure is part of ongoing development works aimed at improving infrastructure in the area.

Recommended For You

The affected roads will be closed starting from 1am on Saturday, July 26, until 5am on Monday, July 28. During this period, motorists are advised that traffic will be diverted via Al Houshi Bridge on Maliha Road, heading westward.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities urge drivers to plan their routes accordingly and follow the diversion signs.

The Ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public's cooperation in ensuring smooth traffic flow throughout the closure.