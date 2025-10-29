Boston Dynamics And Analog Partner To Deploy Spot Robots And 'Physical Intelligence' Across The UAE

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Boston Dynamics partners with Analog to bring 'physical intelligence' to the UAE

October 29, 2025 by Sam Francis

Technology company Analog and Boston Dynamics have announced an“exclusive regional alliance to deploy physical intelligence across the UAE”, beginning with Boston Dynamics' Spot robots.

Initial use focuses on practical outcomes including park inspections, environmental and accessibility monitoring, and preventive maintenance that improves everyday livability and operational responsiveness.

Physical intelligence is AI that perceives with sensors, builds shared context in a world model, and coordinates actions with robots and infrastructure safely and in real time.

The UAE's country scale world model is designed and operated by Analog as sovereign national infrastructure, and core intellectual property.

Built at country scale, it is a high fidelity model that updates continuously to support real time decisions and improve service delivery, and it provides the operational substrate that enables robots and other physical systems to operate, maneuver, and coordinate safely.

Ana, the Analog Neural Agent, provides decision support grounded in this world model.

The partnership

Analog will become Boston Dynamics' sole certified reseller, integrator, and service partner for the UAE, and will be the premier partner for the Middle East, North Africa, and beyond.

In addition to distribution, the companies will co-develop a next generation robotics platform, embedding Ana's intelligence at its core.

This partnership will contribute use case specific insights from these deployments to the UAE's country scale world model, Analog's sovereign proprietary foundation where operators can ask questions such as“Where is heat making the street unusable?” or“Which parks require a cleaning crew?” and see the answer in real time.

The same world model guides robots and other physical systems to plan, navigate, and act in context, while learning from outcomes over time to improve performance.

A 'symphony of intelligences'

Spot delivers an agile four legged presence, climbs stairs, traverses rough ground, and hosts modular sensor payloads.

The world model is the physical intelligence fabric, linking heterogeneous digital and physical data Sources into shared context and offering a common substrate for robot maneuvering and multi robot coordination.

Ana listens to that fabric, blending live feeds with historical context to provide clear, actionable insights and safe tasking in real time.

Initial deployments will begin with Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), focused on park and public realm inspections, environmental quality, and accessibility. This is a first step toward wider service across the Emirate's most valuable assets.

Robert Playter, CEO, Boston Dynamics, says:“We are thrilled to be working with the amazing Analog team on this groundbreaking implementation.

“Our robots paired with Analog's AI platform will unlock new use cases in urban planning, and citizen services by bringing advanced intelligence to the real, physical world.

“The development of advanced world models will accelerate our industrial inspection capabilities with Spot, and expand our robot use from an Enterprise Asset Management tool into a complete facility monitoring solution including safety, quality, compliance, security, and predictive maintenance.”

Alex Kipman, founder and CEO, Analog, says:“Abu Dhabi shows what is possible when the physical and digital operate as one.

“Together with Boston Dynamics, we are weaving Ana's intelligence into a continuously updating world model that the UAE can rely on for inspection, maintenance, and service delivery.

“Analog has pursued this mission since the company's founding, and we will continue to lead as pioneers in physical intelligence and national world models, building an asset that grows in fidelity and value with every added robot or sensor.”