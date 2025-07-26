Zelensky announces “mega deal” with Trump

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed on Thursday that the United States has agreed to purchase combat drones from Ukraine, potentially in a deal valued between $10 billion and $30 billion.Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev, Zelensky confirmed that he had reached an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump and instructed his government ministers to prepare the necessary contract.“With Trump, we agreed that the US will buy drones from us,” he told reporters, adding that negotiations on a contract worth up to $30 billion are underway.Earlier this month, Zelensky had referred to discussions about a “mega deal” involving drone acquisitions with the U.S. According to reports, U.S. defense officials have expressed concerns that American drone technology lags behind that of Russia and China, which has increased efforts to expedite drone procurement and development.In outlining Ukraine’s financial needs, Zelensky stressed the urgent demand for funding to cover the country’s budget deficit and military expenditures. “Forty billion [is needed] for the deficit, 25 for drones, missiles, electronic warfare. That’s already 65 billion,” he stated, noting that he has appealed to various European leaders and institutions for support.Zelensky also highlighted the issue of paying Ukrainian military personnel, urging Western allies to cover soldiers’ salaries. He pointed out that European donors have so far funded weapon supplies but have declined to finance wages. “They are weapons,” he insisted, emphasizing that soldier compensation should be recognized as an integral part of military support.

