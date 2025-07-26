403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky announces “mega deal” with Trump
(MENAFN)
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed on Thursday that the United States has agreed to purchase combat drones from Ukraine, potentially in a deal valued between $10 billion and $30 billion.
Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev, Zelensky confirmed that he had reached an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump and instructed his government ministers to prepare the necessary contract.
“With Trump, we agreed that the US will buy drones from us,” he told reporters, adding that negotiations on a contract worth up to $30 billion are underway.
Earlier this month, Zelensky had referred to discussions about a “mega deal” involving drone acquisitions with the U.S. According to reports, U.S. defense officials have expressed concerns that American drone technology lags behind that of Russia and China, which has increased efforts to expedite drone procurement and development.
In outlining Ukraine’s financial needs, Zelensky stressed the urgent demand for funding to cover the country’s budget deficit and military expenditures. “Forty billion [is needed] for the deficit, 25 for drones, missiles, electronic warfare. That’s already 65 billion,” he stated, noting that he has appealed to various European leaders and institutions for support.
Zelensky also highlighted the issue of paying Ukrainian military personnel, urging Western allies to cover soldiers’ salaries. He pointed out that European donors have so far funded weapon supplies but have declined to finance wages. “They are weapons,” he insisted, emphasizing that soldier compensation should be recognized as an integral part of military support.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky revealed on Thursday that the United States has agreed to purchase combat drones from Ukraine, potentially in a deal valued between $10 billion and $30 billion.
Speaking at a press briefing in Kiev, Zelensky confirmed that he had reached an understanding with U.S. President Donald Trump and instructed his government ministers to prepare the necessary contract.
“With Trump, we agreed that the US will buy drones from us,” he told reporters, adding that negotiations on a contract worth up to $30 billion are underway.
Earlier this month, Zelensky had referred to discussions about a “mega deal” involving drone acquisitions with the U.S. According to reports, U.S. defense officials have expressed concerns that American drone technology lags behind that of Russia and China, which has increased efforts to expedite drone procurement and development.
In outlining Ukraine’s financial needs, Zelensky stressed the urgent demand for funding to cover the country’s budget deficit and military expenditures. “Forty billion [is needed] for the deficit, 25 for drones, missiles, electronic warfare. That’s already 65 billion,” he stated, noting that he has appealed to various European leaders and institutions for support.
Zelensky also highlighted the issue of paying Ukrainian military personnel, urging Western allies to cover soldiers’ salaries. He pointed out that European donors have so far funded weapon supplies but have declined to finance wages. “They are weapons,” he insisted, emphasizing that soldier compensation should be recognized as an integral part of military support.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment