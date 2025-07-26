Enlit Africa 2025 Post Event Report Has Launched: A Defining Moment For Africa's Power, Energy, And Water Sectors

Enlit Africa ( ), brought to you by VUKA Group ( ), is thrilled to announce the release of the Enlit Africa 2025 Post Event Report, a comprehensive summary of the transformative three-day event held in Cape Town. With over 7,000 attendees from 68 countries, this year's gathering solidified its position as a pivotal platform for driving Africa's energy and water transition forward.

The report captures the essence of an event that went beyond dialogue, showcasing real action, bold thinking, and meaningful connections under the theme“Challenge the Status Quo.” It offers a detailed look at the conversations, innovations, and outcomes that are shaping the future of Africa's power, energy, and water sectors.

Download the report ( )

What's Inside the Report?

Key Themes: The report offers key insight into critical discussions on small modular reactor (SMR) regulation, battery storage, tariff reform, and municipal turnaround strategies, and highlights how these issues are reshaping the continent's energy agenda and driving tangible progress.

Event Highlights:

From inspiring keynotes by leaders like South Africa's Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to the Renewable Energy&Storage Hub addressing grid and finance gaps, the report showcases moments that defined the event.

The Project&Investment Network facilitated connections between projects and funding, while Women in Energy celebrated inclusive leadership. Water Security Africa reframed water as critical infrastructure.

Site Visit Snapshots:

Beyond the conference, delegates visited live sites showcasing generation, distribution, water, and hybrid energy systems. The report includes reflections on smart infrastructure, storage systems, and sustainable designs in action.

Top Strategic Recommendations:

Actionable guidance across technology, policy, investment, and human capital, backed by evidence and ready for implementation.

Impact by the Numbers:

Data-driven insights into the event's reach and influence, offering proof of the growing momentum behind Africa's energy and water transition. From ROI validation to partnership scouting, the metrics provide essential context for decision-makers.

A Call to Action

The conversations at Enlit Africa 2025 sparked a movement, but the work doesn't stop here. The Post Event Report is a tool to reconnect with key moments, reflect on critical insights, and stay ahead in shaping Africa's sustainable future.

Download your copy ( ) of the Enlit Africa 2025 Post Event Report today to explore the metrics, strategies, and stories behind the movement. Join us in carrying this momentum forward as we continue to transform Africa's power, energy, and water sectors together.

Save the date for Enlit Africa 2026: 19 – 21 May 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa. Pre-register here ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

Contact details:

For sponsorship or exhibition opportunities, contact Marcel du Toit: ...

For speaking opportunities, contact Boipelo Mothlowa: ...

For media enquiries, contact Natalie Simms: ...

About Enlit Africa:

Enlit Africa brings the top manufacturers, associations, institutions, and government leaders together to shape a sustainable, prosperous energy and water future for Africa. A leading power, energy and water conference and exhibition, Enlit Africa is designed to provide a unique platform to connect decision-makers and determine Africa's future direction of travel.

Enlit Africa takes place annually at the CTICC, Cape Town, South Africa. The event is CPD accredited by the SAIEE and SAICE, thereby contributing to the professional development of industry experts.

For more information, please visit the Enlit Africa website at or contact our team at ... .

About The VUKA Group:

VUKA Group ( ) brings people and organisations together to connect with information and each other in meaningful conversations to reach the next level of growth in their industry ecosystem. With 20 years of experience in Africa, the group serves the Energy, Mining, Smart Mobility, Transport and Retail sectors, through a range of industry touchpoints across digital, print and in-person platforms. With a commitment to data at its core, the group is well-positioned to support industry stakeholders today and into the future. Operating from Cape Town, South Africa the group is actively involved in projects across continental Africa and boasts a diverse African team who take great pride in the work they do for the sectors and markets they serve.