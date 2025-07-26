'It Is Not The Critic Who Counts': White House Portrays Donald Trump As 'Fighter', Quotes Roosevelt Amid Epstein Fallout
Quoting the famous line,“It is not the critic who counts...,” the post on X was paired with an image of Trump as a figure battling through criticism and challenges.
This comes at a time when Donald Trum is looking to move past the Epstein scandal, which has seen him on rare unsure footing over claims his administration mishandled a review of the notorious case. On Friday, Trump again sought to put distance between himself and Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
US President Donald Trump blasted his supporters as“weaklings” and“past supporters” in a furious Truth Social post on Wednesday. He attacked conservatives demanding full release of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files, calling their efforts "bull--" and a Democratic“SCAM”.
Epstein, a onetime acquaintance of Trump in the 1990s and early 2000s, was associated with Hollywood celebrities, business titans and British royalty.
Meanwhile, a notable majority of American voters are dissatisfied with Trump's handling of the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. According to a national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University, 63% of respondents disapproved of how the Trump administration has managed the probe into the infamous sex offender's case.
Just 17% approved of the administration's actions in the Epstein matter, while said 20% they were undecided.
A whopping 83% of Democrats also disapprove of the president's handling of the Epstein files, while 2% approve.
In his heyday, Epstein was friends with Trump and others in the New York jet set, but the president is now facing backlash from his own MAGA supporters who demand access to the Epstein case files.
