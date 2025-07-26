Michael Saylor To Speak At Bitcoin MENA

Abu Dhabi, UAE – July 25, 2025 : Michael Saylor is coming to Abu Dhabi. The visionary co-founder and Executive Chairman of Strategy -the company formerly known as MicroStrategy , and widely credited with transforming Bitcoin into a mainstream corporate treasury asset-will headline Bitcoin MENA, taking place December 8–9, 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Saylor's bold pivot in 2020-to allocate the company's treasury into Bitcoin -rewrote the rules on corporate capital management. In the five years since, that strategy has protected shareholder value, sparked global media coverage, and inspired boardrooms around the world to rethink their approach to money.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said :“The return of Bitcoin MENA reaffirms Abu Dhabi's emergence as a global hub for digital asset innovation and thought leadership. Looking ahead to 2025, we are excited to collaborate with BTC Inc. to further elevate the platform, uniting international leaders and the region's dynamic ecosystem for an even more impactful event.”

Brandon Green, Chief of Staff at BTC Inc, said: “We're honored to host Michael at MENA this year for what will be his first Bitcoin conference appearance in the region! We're excited to combine the man pioneering capital market Bitcoin adoption with one of the most forward-looking economies in the world, in what will sure to be a historic keynote.”

Saylor's keynote marks a major milestone not only for the event-but for the region. Following a high-profile debut in 2024, Bitcoin MENA has cemented itself as a serious stop on the global Bitcoin calendar. Last year's event brought together leaders like Saifedean Ammous and Eric Trump , drew support from Binance , eToro , and M2 , and welcomed thousands of attendees to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi for two days of global capital, principled ideas, and unexpected moments-including a flag football match with NFL legends.

The 2025 edition builds on that momentum, bringing the global Bitcoin conversation back to the heart of the Middle East. With Abu Dhabi emerging as a key hub for energy, finance, and digital infrastructure, Saylor's appearance signals growing interest in how Bitcoin fits into long-term regional strategy .

Bitcoin MENA will once again gather industry leaders, high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors, entrepreneurs, public officials, content creators, and learners under one roof-for serious conversations about the future of money.

The Bitcoin Conference , organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine , is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in 2025 in Las Vegas. Bitcoin 2026 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in April 2026. Its international events include Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, August 2025), Bitcoin Amsterdam (Amsterdam, November 2025) and Bitcoin MENA , co-organised by ADNEC Group (Abu Dhabi, December 2025).

