Upbeat Qatar U-23 Set Sights On India Clash

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Group H hosts Qatar will shift their focus from celebrations to serious business ahead of their crucial clash against India tomorrow as they target a direct spot in next year's AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals.

Qatar's U-23 side delivered a ruthless display of attacking football on Wednesday, handing the South East Asian nation a crushing 13-0 in their opening clash at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

Forward Moustafa Asar was the star of the show, netting four goals in a dominant performance, while braces from Noureldan Tamer and Marawan Brimil, ensured Qatar dominated the proceedings.

Jassem Al Sharshani, Mubarak Shanan Hamza, Mohamed Siraj, Hashmi Al Hussain, and Abdulaziz Mohamad Hassan also found the back of the net as Brunei succumbed to a massive defeat.

Siraj, who scored Qatar's fourth goal of the night, expressed his delight after the emphatic victory.

“We entered the first match with the goal of winning and scoring as many goals as possible, given the importance of goal difference in securing qualification from the last two matches and to avoid being under pressure,” Siraj said.

“The big win is important and will be a great motivation for us ahead of the final two matches against India and Bahrain. We are working to give our best in both games and perform at the highest level,” Siraj added.

Looking ahead, Siraj noted that Qatar had already shifted focus to their next challenge.

“We will turn the page on this match and begin preparing for the next match against India, which will not be easy,” Siraj said.

Following Qatar's ruthless demolition of Brunei, Al Annabi sit comfortably on top with three points and a huge +13 goal difference. India also secured three points with a 2-0 victory over Bahrain, placing them second in the table, while Bahrain, yet to open their goal account, are third with no points. Brunei are fourth.

In tomorrow's other Group H clash, Brunei will face Bahrain at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Qatar will conclude the group stage on September 9 with a clash against Bahrain.

All group winners and the four best runners-up overall, along with hosts Saudi Arabia will complete the final line-up at the 2026 U-23 Asian Cup which will take place from January 7-25.