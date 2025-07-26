Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese Ambassador to UK Rebukes Taiwan's Autonomy

Chinese Ambassador to UK Rebukes Taiwan's Autonomy


2025-07-26 02:25:09
(MENAFN) In a sharp rebuke to Taiwan's autonomy, Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Zheng Zeguang, issued a bold statement Friday, declaring that the Chinese people and their military will never tolerate Taiwan’s separation from China. Furthermore, he stressed that no external forces should interfere with China’s unyielding goal of reunification.

He pointed out during a reception celebrating the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army that both the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation—issued by key World War II victors, including China and the UK—clearly affirmed that Taiwan, once taken by Japan, is a Chinese territory that must be returned to China.

The ambassador further stressed the importance of diplomatic sensitivity in handling Taiwan-related matters, especially for countries that maintain ties with China. "All countries having diplomatic ties with China must properly handle Taiwan-related issues, which is key to the smooth development of our bilateral relations," he noted.

Zheng also noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of two critical events: China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan from Japanese rule.

MENAFN26072025000045017169ID1109843478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search