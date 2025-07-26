403
Chinese Ambassador to UK Rebukes Taiwan's Autonomy
(MENAFN) In a sharp rebuke to Taiwan's autonomy, Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Zheng Zeguang, issued a bold statement Friday, declaring that the Chinese people and their military will never tolerate Taiwan’s separation from China. Furthermore, he stressed that no external forces should interfere with China’s unyielding goal of reunification.
He pointed out during a reception celebrating the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army that both the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation—issued by key World War II victors, including China and the UK—clearly affirmed that Taiwan, once taken by Japan, is a Chinese territory that must be returned to China.
The ambassador further stressed the importance of diplomatic sensitivity in handling Taiwan-related matters, especially for countries that maintain ties with China. "All countries having diplomatic ties with China must properly handle Taiwan-related issues, which is key to the smooth development of our bilateral relations," he noted.
Zheng also noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of two critical events: China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan from Japanese rule.
