Hilco Streambank Seeks Offers For Interest In Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Sports Media And Entertainment Company

Bids Due August 22, 2025, Public Auction to Be Held August 25, 2025

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank presents the opportunity to acquire an approximately 20% undiluted interest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), a fast-growing, innovative sports media and entertainment property.

Bids are due to Hilco Streambank on August 22, 2025 at 7 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. GMT and a public auction will be conducted via Zoom (with an option to appear in person) on August 25, 2025 at 7 a.m. PDT / 10 a.m. EDT / 2 p.m. GMT. The asset sale will be conducted pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code, on behalf of the secured party (the "Secured Party").

BKFC is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Since its founding in 2018, it has rapidly gained a loyal following to become the fastest growing combat sport. BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. The format features no gloves, fast-paced two-minute rounds, and a squared circle ring that differentiates it from MMA and traditional boxing. Unlike other fighting organizations and combat sports internationally which claim to be "bare knuckle", but require wraps, tape, and gauze, BKFC is true to its word as fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle.

Hilco Streambank Chief Commercial Officer Richelle Kalnit remarked, "BKFC has redefined the combat sports landscape by combining the raw authenticity of bare knuckle fighting with an unwavering commitment to athlete safety. BKFC stands alone in honoring the sport's historic roots while setting a new standard for modern competition." She continued, "With a distinctive format, passionate global following, and an innovative approach to digital engagement, BKFC is well positioned for continued growth and international expansion."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly at [email protected] .

The asset is being offered at a Secured Party public auction sale pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code. The asset will be sold free and clear of the Secured Party's lien and any subordinate security interests in the asset. The asset is being sold without recourse to the Secured Party and its attorneys, agents, or representatives on as "as-is" "where-is" basis without representations or warranties of any kind. The Secured Party does not claim title to the asset being foreclosed upon and sold hereunder and disclaims any warranty of title, possession, and the like in the sale.