Smart Metre Scam: K'taka BJP Demands Dismissal Of Energy Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dismiss Energy Minister K.J. George and demand his resignation, in the wake of the alleged Smart Meter scam.

Addressing the media on Thursday, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwathnarayan charged that the smart metre scam involves Rs 15,000 crore, and it is no small amount.

"Now that the PCR regarding the smart meter scam has been admitted, will Minister George resign? If you (George) claim to respect the law, resign immediately," he said.

He added that the BJP would discuss with the Leader of the Opposition about raising this matter more forcefully in the Assembly.

"This corruption scam has further damaged or tainted Siddaramaiah's image. Even though it involves a huge amount of money, the Chief Minister's silence on the matter is intriguing. Minister George must resign," he urged.

“There is no malice or vendetta behind this. It is an effort to protect public interest and uphold the party's integrity. We have already raised this issue in the Assembly through questions, but the CM failed to give a satisfactory response,” he said.

He further highlighted that a contract was awarded to an unqualified contractor, an agreement was made with a blacklisted company, rules were violated, and exorbitant charges - among the highest in the country - were enforced even when not mandatory.

"Even after bringing all these violations to light, this self-serving ATM government tried to loot people in broad daylight. We filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police in April and later submitted a follow-up petition. Due to delays, we filed a private criminal complaint before the court. I, along with MLAs S.R. Vishwanath and Dheeraj Muniraju, have approached the court," Ashwathnarayan said.

"We even submitted a petition to the Governor. Based on his advice, we proceeded legally. We have sought permission for investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

He said that permission had been granted to file a private complaint (PCR), and the oral order was received on Wednesday. The court has also directed that the matter be reported to the Lokayukta.

Ashwathnarayan demanded the current contract be scrapped, citing misuse of power, and reiterated his call for K.J. George's resignation.

BJP Legislative Council member K.S. Naveen also spoke, alleging that farmers in Chitradurga district have protested three times.“The sole purpose behind implementing smart meters is to make money,” he said.

Despite violating every rule, the government has moved forward with smart meter purchases.“The Chief Minister and Energy Minister must answer for this. George must resign, or the CM should seek his resignation,” he said.