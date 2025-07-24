Bloom Raises $1.6 Million To Build The One-Stop Home For Crypto Trading Community

All-in-one social app for crypto traders aims to simplify experience with transparent, action-driven interface

LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom , an all-in-one social app for crypto traders and highly-visible industry key opinion leaders (KOLs), today announced it has raised a $1.6 million pre-seed round led by Lightspeed Faction, with participation from Stani Kulechov, Outlier Ventures, Delta Blockchain Fund, CoinTelegraph, APX (Axel Springer and Porsche), Plassa Capital, and Paul Taylor. This investment will accelerate Bloom's mission to provide the consumer-grade front-end platform that wraps the fragmented crypto trading experience into one, easy-to-use application.

This funding will support Bloom developers in finalizing the platform ahead of an internal rollout in July and an Early Access launch this summer. These phases will include testing on Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, and BNBChain. Bloom will also expand internally across the engineering, product, and design teams, as well as activate on growth campaigns and KOL partnerships-building upon an existing community of over 20k highly-visible trading personalities on major platforms.

"Think of Bloom as a hub that connects 'Crypto Twitter', wallet providers, and exchange capabilities all into a single interface you never have to leave," said Charlie Varley, CEO of Bloom. "Rather than needing multiple tabs or applications open to find a trade you like, transfer funds into a wallet, and execute on an exchange, you can do it all immediately in one interface. See a trade you like from your most trusted KOL, have money instantly in your wallet, and hit 'buy' without ever leaving the webpage."

Bloom is a solution to the complex and opaque crypto landscape, which has historically required traders to use 10+ disconnected tools across multiple tabs, chains, dashboards, wallets, and aggregators. Bloom simplifies this process by combining social discovery tools for alpha generation, on-chain analytics for market intelligence, decentralized exchange capabilities for seamless trading, and a unified portfolio view-all within a single social app.

Through a real-time feed of verified onchain actions, users are safeguarded from unreliable signals from influencers and can confidently copy trending trades from trusted influencers in one click. For creators and KOLs, Bloom becomes a performance-based reputation layer where monetization is earned when other users copy trades, either passively or through exclusive content, creating a platform filled with opportunity for all involved in the daily crypto trade cycle.

Bloom is building the unified social and actionable front-end for crypto trading. The platform combines the discovery power of social media, on-chain analytics for market intelligence, decentralized exchange capabilities, and a unified portfolio view into one easy-to-use application. Bloom's mission is to become the trusted, default interface that users open daily to discover, verify, and act on trading opportunities. The startup has gained early validation, ranking as a Top 3 Consumer Startup at Paris Blockchain Week and graduating from the prestigious Creative Destruction Lab program.

