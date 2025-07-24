Blockmate Launches Bitcoin Treasury Division In Line With“Mine-And-Hold” Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) (“Blockmate” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a dedicated Bitcoin treasury division, further aligning its corporate strategy with a long-term belief in the value of Bitcoin.

The division has already been established, with secure wallet infrastructure in place and an initial purchase of one Bitcoin completed. This initiative reflects Blockmate's conviction that Bitcoin will play an increasingly important role as a strategic treasury asset for companies focused on preserving value and managing risk.

This development complements Blockmate's existing operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blockmate Mining, which is pursuing a“mine-and-hold” strategy aimed at accumulating Bitcoin on its balance sheet as operations scale.

As announced on May 27, 2025, Blockmate Mining has secured a site with electricity costs of just USD 3.3 cents per kilowatt-hour - among the most competitive rates in North America. Once fully developed, the facility is expected to support up to 200 megawatts (MW) of mining infrastructure. While Blockmate does not currently own mining hardware to fully utilize this capacity, this figure represents the long-term potential of the site.

For illustrative purposes only, based on current Bitcoin prices and network difficulty, a fully utilized 200MW site could generate approximately 200 Bitcoin per month. Similarly, under current market conditions, the site could support Bitcoin mining at an estimated 40% discount to the prevailing spot price. These estimates are subject to change based on network conditions, hardware availability, electricity pricing, and the market price of Bitcoin. There is no assurance that these conditions will remain favorable or that Blockmate will be able to achieve these projections.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented:

“Holding Bitcoin on Blockmate's balance sheet provides capital growth opportunities for shareholders, as well as liquidity options should Blockmate Mining or future investees seek to take advantage of elevated Bitcoin market prices. These scenarios represent a win-win, enabling the Company to realize value through both operational success and treasury appreciation.”

As the Bitcoin market continues to evolve and Blockmate Mining progresses, the Company will regularly assess further treasury purchases to enhance balance sheet agility in parallel with its mine-and-hold strategy. The price of Bitcoin is highly volatile and may decrease significantly over time. As a result, any holdings or treasury strategies involving Bitcoin are subject to market risk and could lead to financial loss.

Planned Bitcoin acquisitions are currently under review and will be disclosed through the TSX Venture Exchange in due course.

On July 10th, Blockmate provided an online investor update covering the strategic rationale and rollout of Blockmate Mining, which can be viewed here:

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining , the Company's portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

To learn more, visit .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">..

(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.