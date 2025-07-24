HELL 'N BLAZES BREWING COMPANY WINS GOLD AND BRONZE MEDALS AT 2025 US OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP

Company Logo

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HELL 'N BLAZES BREWING COMPANY WINS ONE GOLD AND ONE BRONZE MEDAL AT US 2025 OPEN BEER CHAMPIONSHIP

Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company has been awarded two medals at the 2025 U.S Open Beer Championship.

“The 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship, a premier event celebrating brewing excellence, saw over 8,000 beers submitted from breweries across the nation, from Big Island Brewing in Hawaii to Bissell Brothers Brewing Company in Portland, Maine. Representing more than 170 diverse categories and subcategories, these entries showcased the creativity and craftsmanship of American brewers.”

Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company was awarded a gold medal in the Fruit Wheat Beer - Peach Category for their Georgia Bound and bronze medal in the American-Style Fruit – Blueberry category for their Turning Violet. They also earned an Honorable Mention for the Georgia Bound name.

“I am extremely proud of our entire team, but especially so of our Brewmaster, Todd Furbeck,” said Don DiFrisco, President & Owner of Hell 'n Blazes.“Todd and the entire team's dedication to the craft is reflected in not only these gold medals but in 2025's medals at the Best Florida Beer Competition to include 2025's Best Medium Brewery in Florida,” Don continued.

“These medals are public recognition of our slogans; Beer is Love and how we are Creating Community through Great Craft Beer, Great Food and Great Times!” said Don DiFrisco.

Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company is a fine craft brewery and a full-service fresh, gastro pub restaurant featuring a full bar that focuses on craft cocktails, located in Historic Downtown Melbourne, Florida.

Hell 'n Blazes features a large public Tap Room, Game Room and the private Vault Room. The latter two are available for private party events. Located in a fully renovated 125+ year old historic building, Hell 'n Blazes Brewing Company has the“vibe”. 1002 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, Florida 32901.

