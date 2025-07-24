Jamia Millia Engineering Faculty Concludes Induction Programme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia's University Polytechnic, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, on Thursday hosted an orientation programme marking the culmination of a week-long induction programme that commenced on July 18, an official said.

The orientation programme titled 'The Conclusion' aimed to provide a seamless academic and cultural transition for the newly admitted students of the Diploma Engineering (Regular & Self-Financed) courses.

Throughout the week, students participated in interactive sessions, departmental presentations, lab visits, and workshops focused on student support, academic resources, and institutional values, said Saima Saeed, Chief Public Relations Officer.”

The event was anchored by Dr. Sunil, Associate Professor, Computer Engineering Section, and Dr. M.A. Khan, Principal, University Polytechnic, highlighted the institution's legacy, achievements, and dedication to nurturing talent.

The dignitaries were felicitated by Dr. Khan with mementoes as a token of appreciation and respect. The distinguished guests included Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice Chancellor, JMI.

Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, urged students to embrace innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world problem-solving abilities.

She emphasised the value of leveraging the university's advanced laboratories, incubation centres, and mentoring frameworks.

Stressing the transformative power of education, she noted,“At Jamia, we do not just teach technology - we teach leadership, adaptability, and courage to face future challenges.”

She also spoke about the rapid rise of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, its global academic collaborations, and its mission to produce industry-ready, ethically sound professionals.

Prof. Neelofer Afzal, Dean, Students' Welfare, focusing on students' welfare, introduced the broad spectrum of services offered by the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW).

She emphasised emotional well-being, inclusion, and student empowerment and encouraged students to immerse themselves in campus life through clubs, societies, and support initiatives - especially those designed for women and underrepresented students.

Prof. Pawan Kumar Sharma, Controller of Examinations, addressed the students with a message centred around academic transparency, fairness, and student empowerment.

He announced the rollout of a Single Window Grievance Redressal System - a digital platform to streamline the submission and resolution of examination-related grievances.