Wi-Fi As A Service Market Worth $21.96 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market will grow from USD 9.27 billion in 2025 to USD 21.96 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) market is driven by a combination of technological, operational, and strategic factors that align with modern enterprise needs. The increasing shift from capital expenditure (CapEx) to operational expenditure (OpEx) models reflects organizations' pursuit of cost-efficient, subscription-based network solutions that reduce upfront investments and simplify IT management. The rapid adoption of cloud-managed networking is also speeding up market growth, allowing for centralized control, remote configuration, and scalability across distributed environments. The rising number of connected devices, especially IoT endpoints, is fueling demand for secure, high-capacity wireless infrastructure capable of supporting diverse use cases. Additionally, the growing prevalence of hybrid and remote work models has created a need for flexible and reliable Wi-Fi solutions that ensure consistent performance across locations. Furthermore, increasing digital transformation initiatives across industries, combined with strong demand from SMEs, educational institutions, and public sector entities, are reinforcing the adoption of WaaS as a scalable and future-proof network solution. Browse in-depth TOC on "Wi-Fi as a Service Market" 250 – Tables

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By Service Type, Location Type, Enterprise Type, End User, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market are AT&T (US), Verizon (US), T-Mobile (US), e& (UAE), Singtel (Singapore), Tata Communications (India), CommScope (US), Arista Networks (US), TP-Link (China), Wifirst (UK), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Jio (India), Spectra (India), Telstra (Australia), Viasat (US), Adtran (US), Allied Telesis (Japan), 4ipnet (Taiwan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (England), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Italy), and Edgecore Networks (Taiwan)

Based on location type, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Outdoor locations are becoming increasingly important for providing reliable, high-performance connectivity across open and expansive areas such as university campuses, sports stadiums, transportation hubs, smart cities, industrial complexes, and construction sites. These deployments enable wide-area wireless coverage that supports a variety of outdoor use cases. For example, in smart cities, WaaS powers public Wi-Fi, smart lighting, and traffic management systems. University campuses and business parks use outdoor Wi-Fi to ensure seamless internet access in outdoor common areas, walkways, and parking lots. At construction sites and industrial facilities, WaaS allows real-time communication, equipment tracking, and safety monitoring through connected devices. Outdoor events and sports venues utilize WaaS to support high user density, facilitate mobile ticketing, and boost fan engagement through interactive applications.

Based on service type, the subscription-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Subscription-based Wi-Fi services offer a flexible and cost-effective delivery model where organizations pay a recurring fee-monthly, quarterly, or yearly-to access Wi-Fi infrastructure and services without high upfront capital costs. Typically, the service provider offers a bundled package that may include Wi-Fi hardware (like access points and controllers), software licenses, network configuration, security features, remote monitoring, and technical support. These services are especially appealing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), startups, co-working spaces, SOHOs (Small Office/Home Office), and temporary setups such as events or pop-up stores, where budget limits, limited IT resources, and quick deployment are common. Subscription-based Wi-Fi solutions are often used to provide guest Wi-Fi, manage employee access, enable cloud-based applications, and operate customer engagement platforms through captive portals. A key benefit of this model is the shift from CapEx to OpEx, which helps businesses manage expenses more predictably and scale services as needed. It also reduces the burden of hardware maintenance, firmware updates, and network troubleshooting, as these are usually managed by the provider.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market during the forecast period, driven by ongoing digitalization across various industries in the region. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries contributing to revenue in the Asia Pacific WaaS market. Due to continuous digital transformation in sectors such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics, managed IT services are growing. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the WaaS market, propelled by rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and a rise in digital initiatives across emerging economies. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are seeing strong WaaS adoption, fueled by the spread of smart devices, rising demand for mobile connectivity, and large-scale enterprise digital projects. The region's large base of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is adopting WaaS to achieve cost-effective network scalability without the burden of high upfront investments.

Top Key Companies in Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

The major vendors in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market are AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, e&, Singtel, Tata Communications, CommScope, Arista Networks, TP-Link, and Wifirst.

