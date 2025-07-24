Wi-Fi As A Service Market Worth $21.96 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarketstm
|
Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Market size available for the years
|
2020-2030
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period
|
2025–2030
|
Forecast units
|
Value (USD) Million/Billion
|
Segments Covered
|
By Service Type, Location Type, Enterprise Type, End User, and Region
|
Region covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America
|
Companies covered
|
The major players in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market are AT&T (US), Verizon (US), T-Mobile (US), e& (UAE), Singtel (Singapore), Tata Communications (India), CommScope (US), Arista Networks (US), TP-Link (China), Wifirst (UK), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Jio (India), Spectra (India), Telstra (Australia), Viasat (US), Adtran (US), Allied Telesis (Japan), 4ipnet (Taiwan), LANCOM Systems (Germany), Ruijie Networks (China), Datto (US), Superloop (Australia), Cambium Networks (US), Redway Networks (England), Cucumber Tony (UK), Tanaza (Italy), and Edgecore Networks (Taiwan)
Based on location type, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Outdoor locations are becoming increasingly important for providing reliable, high-performance connectivity across open and expansive areas such as university campuses, sports stadiums, transportation hubs, smart cities, industrial complexes, and construction sites. These deployments enable wide-area wireless coverage that supports a variety of outdoor use cases. For example, in smart cities, WaaS powers public Wi-Fi, smart lighting, and traffic management systems. University campuses and business parks use outdoor Wi-Fi to ensure seamless internet access in outdoor common areas, walkways, and parking lots. At construction sites and industrial facilities, WaaS allows real-time communication, equipment tracking, and safety monitoring through connected devices. Outdoor events and sports venues utilize WaaS to support high user density, facilitate mobile ticketing, and boost fan engagement through interactive applications.
Request Sample Pages@
Based on service type, the subscription-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Subscription-based Wi-Fi services offer a flexible and cost-effective delivery model where organizations pay a recurring fee-monthly, quarterly, or yearly-to access Wi-Fi infrastructure and services without high upfront capital costs. Typically, the service provider offers a bundled package that may include Wi-Fi hardware (like access points and controllers), software licenses, network configuration, security features, remote monitoring, and technical support. These services are especially appealing to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), startups, co-working spaces, SOHOs (Small Office/Home Office), and temporary setups such as events or pop-up stores, where budget limits, limited IT resources, and quick deployment are common. Subscription-based Wi-Fi solutions are often used to provide guest Wi-Fi, manage employee access, enable cloud-based applications, and operate customer engagement platforms through captive portals. A key benefit of this model is the shift from CapEx to OpEx, which helps businesses manage expenses more predictably and scale services as needed. It also reduces the burden of hardware maintenance, firmware updates, and network troubleshooting, as these are usually managed by the provider.
Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market during the forecast period, driven by ongoing digitalization across various industries in the region. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries contributing to revenue in the Asia Pacific WaaS market. Due to continuous digital transformation in sectors such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics, managed IT services are growing. Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the WaaS market, propelled by rapid urbanization, increasing internet penetration, and a rise in digital initiatives across emerging economies. Countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are seeing strong WaaS adoption, fueled by the spread of smart devices, rising demand for mobile connectivity, and large-scale enterprise digital projects. The region's large base of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is adopting WaaS to achieve cost-effective network scalability without the burden of high upfront investments.
Inquire Before Buying@
Top Key Companies in Wi-Fi as a Service Market:
The major vendors in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market are AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, e&, Singtel, Tata Communications, CommScope, Arista Networks, TP-Link, and Wifirst.
Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:
In-Building Wireless Market - Global Forecast to 2030
Data Center Colocation Market - Global Forecast to 2030
Network Emulator Market - Global Forecast to 2030
Autonomous Networks Market - Global Forecast to 2029
Managed Network Services Market - Global Forecast to 2028
Get access to the latest updates on Wi-Fi as a Service Companies and Wi-Fi as a Service Industry
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.
Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.
To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarketsTM INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website:
Logo:
SOURCE MarketsandMarketsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment